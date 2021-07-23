‘Spiral’: Transilvania Review

Slapstick comedy was an enormously important part of early cinema. By its very nature, the silent film was prime territory for comedians with a focus on the visual. As such, the wacky and physical works of figures like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton understandably became some of the biggest hits of the silent era. As the “talkie” film was introduced, however, taste in comedy quickly shifted. By the early 1930s, audiences would much rather have heard clever one-liners and silly back-and-forths from the likes of The Marx Brothers and Laurel and Hardy. Physical comedy was so denigrated in the public eye that mainstream tastes still tend to relegate slapstick to lowbrow humor. But French filmmaker Jacques Tati never cared what the public thought. For him, slapstick was always an art.