‘Spiral’: Transilvania Review
Romanian-Hungarian director Cecília Felméri makes a confident debut with this atmospheric thriller. Dir/scr: Cecília Felméri. Hungary/Romania 2020. 98mins. Environmental and psychological instability intriguingly intertwine in Spiral, the slow-burning feature debut from Transylania-born writer-director Cecília Felméri. A promising transition to the larger canvas for a filmmaker whose shorts attracted international attention, it picked up a special mention when world-premiering at Warsaw last October in the first/second features competition. Romanian cinema has long been something of a “boys’ club,” and the emergence of a strong new female voice behind the camera from that part of the world is always welcome.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0