Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Spiral’: Transilvania Review

By Neil Young
Screendaily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomanian-Hungarian director Cecília Felméri makes a confident debut with this atmospheric thriller. Dir/scr: Cecília Felméri. Hungary/Romania 2020. 98mins. Environmental and psychological instability intriguingly intertwine in Spiral, the slow-burning feature debut from Transylania-born writer-director Cecília Felméri. A promising transition to the larger canvas for a filmmaker whose shorts attracted international attention, it picked up a special mention when world-premiering at Warsaw last October in the first/second features competition. Romanian cinema has long been something of a “boys’ club,” and the emergence of a strong new female voice behind the camera from that part of the world is always welcome.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ildikó Enyedi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirals#Transilvania Review#Romanian Hungarian#Dumitrache Fekete#Inforg M M Film#Gy Rgy R Der Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesScreendaily

Transilvania’s industry platform adds three new initiatives for 2021

The Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF, July 23-August 1) industry platform is expanding this year with three new initiatives - the Drama Room workshop, the Full Moon Script Contest and the First Cut Lab Cluj. They will complement the existing programme of the Transilvania Pitch Stop (TPS), Transilvania Talent Lab (TTL) and InfiniTIFF Incubator.
MoviesScreendaily

‘Voice Of Silence’: Fantasia Review

Strong performances highlight this thriller about a mute and the 11-year-old he’s assigned to safeguard. Dir/scr: EuiJeong Hong. South Korea. 2020. 99 mins. Two hapless South Korean criminals bite off more than they can chew in Voice Of Silence, a beautifully executed thriller which would be an impressive piece of work for any filmmaker, let alone one making her feature debut. Writer/director EuiJeong Hong’s screenplay showcases a deft hand for both drama and comedy; the craft on display proves that she has a keen eye for detail and knows how to surround herself with talented collaborators.
TV & VideosScreendaily

‘Cousins’: Review

A sweeping story set in New Zealand’s Maori community should bed in well at Netflix. Dirs. Ainsley Gardiner, Briar Grace Smith. New Zealand, 2021, 98 mins. Many strands are woven elegantly together in this long-awaited adaptation of Patricia Grace’s best-selling novel: three cousins, three families, and three time frames in the Maori community of New Zealand between the post-war 1940s and today. Co-directors Ainsley Gardener and Briar Grace Smith tell a sprawling story of separation and disposession which feels both intimate in terms of its setting and epic in resonance.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Spiral (Review)

Director – Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Repo! The Genetic Opera) Starring – Chris Rock (New Jack City, Dogma), Samuel L. Jackson (Captain Marvel, Pulp Fiction), and Max Minghella (The Social Network, Horns) Release Date – 2021. Rating – 3/5. When I was in high school the first Saw film...
MoviesScreendaily

Screen International’s Spain Stars of Tomorrow shine in Mallorca

The actors, actresses and writer-directors selected for the first edition of Screen International’s Spain Stars of Tomorrow were presented to the international industry on the island of Mallorca this week at the opening night ceremony of the Atlantida Mallorca Film Fest (AMFF) which runs from July 26-August 1. Read profiles...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Philipp Yuryev's 'The Whaler Boy' Wins Top Prize at Transilvania Film Festival

The jury praised the Russian director’s feature debut, an offbeat story of a teenage whale hunter on the Bering Strait who sets out to meet a webcam model, for being “beautiful and meticulous in its sense of time and place” while also being “really resonant and contemporary at the same time as being classic.”
MoviesScreendaily

‘Olga’: Cannes Review

Swiss debut about an obsessive gymnast en route to the Olympics is a timely release for director Elie Grappe. Dir. Elie Grappe. Switzerland. 87 mins. Using real-life gymnasts to land his debut on solid ground, director Elie Grappe presents a compelling psychological portrait of a dedicated young athlete on the cusp of great success. Olga, which played at Critics Week in Cannes, packs in too much plot - the film would have vaulted home with far less. But there’s a grounded authenticity in this hermetically-sealed world of elite sports which should see the arresting Olga travel through festivals, making a name for its director and co-writer on the way. Perfectly timed with this year’s Olympics and the well-documented mental issues affecting the gymnasts there, Olga could catch itself on the bars of the zeitgeist and make a bid for theatrical exposure.
TV Showsnerdly.co.uk

‘Nebulous Dark’ VOD Review

Stars: Shahin Sean Solimon, Ginger Christie, Kent Hatch, Lili Fox-Lim, Kevin Lukata, Jim Marshall, Minerva Mendez, Gigi Silva, Alexa Zachary | Written and Directed by Shahin Sean Solimon. Apparently loosely inspired by classic TV shows such as The Twilight Zone and The Outer Limits, Shahin Sean Solimon’s latest magnum opus...
MoviesCollider

How Jacques Tati Created a Unique Slapstick Aesthetic for the Sound Film

Slapstick comedy was an enormously important part of early cinema. By its very nature, the silent film was prime territory for comedians with a focus on the visual. As such, the wacky and physical works of figures like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton understandably became some of the biggest hits of the silent era. As the “talkie” film was introduced, however, taste in comedy quickly shifted. By the early 1930s, audiences would much rather have heard clever one-liners and silly back-and-forths from the likes of The Marx Brothers and Laurel and Hardy. Physical comedy was so denigrated in the public eye that mainstream tastes still tend to relegate slapstick to lowbrow humor. But French filmmaker Jacques Tati never cared what the public thought. For him, slapstick was always an art.
Moviescineuropa.org

Transilvania Pitch Stop announces its 2021 selection

Projects in development will be introduced to potential partners and financiers such as producers, distributors, sales agents, representatives of film funds etc. at the Transilvania Pitch Stop (TPS) on 29 July, during the Transilvania International Film Festival (23 July - 1 August). The number of participants is slightly lower than for pre-COVID editions, when up to fifteen projects would be promoted, however it is higher than last year’s selection of nine works in progress. The forum is also readdressing its format by merging the development workshop dedicated to Romanian and Moldavian projects with the co-production platform.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Curved Space Review – A Downward Spiral

Shoot ‘em ups aren’t dead, but I do think they’re on life support. With each passing year, we see roughly eight million new entries in the genre that all attempt to add something unique while staying true to the classics. At least, that’s what all of their store descriptions say. Curved Space is one of the latest titles which describes itself as an “old school shmup reimagined”. Is this an adequate description? Yes. Does that mean the game succeeds in creating a new, unique step forward for the genre? No.
Public Healthseattlepi.com

Transilvania Film Festival Readies for its 20th Anniversary, the Event's Second Pandemic Edition

Of all the international film festivals to roll out the red carpet this summer in what feels like a global industry reboot, few can fall back on past experience when it comes to the logistics of an in-person pandemic edition. But amid the wave of cancellations that all but wiped out the calendar year in 2020, the Transilvania Intl. Film Festival managed to pull off what few others could, relying on a host of open-air venues to successfully welcome moviegoers to the medieval city of Cluj.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy