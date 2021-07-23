The New Frontier Of Space Tourism
Blue Origin’s sub-orbital mission has been getting all the buzz this week. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, along with three other crewmates, flew to space on board the New Shepard spacecraft, in a mission that lasted a little under 11 minutes from launch to landing. It was the company’s first human space flight. WMFE space reporter and Are We There Yet host Brendan Byrne spoke with Matthew Peddie about the future of space tourism and how it affects science and Florida’s economy.www.wmfe.org
