Sean's Weather 7/23

KIMT
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs your heading out the door Friday morning, dont forget to grab the sunglasses! You'll need them for most of the day as we'll see a good deal of sunshine, before clouds arrive later in the evening. It will also be feel quite hot and humid as temperatures rise into the low 90s, but it may feel as hot as the mid 90s with the humidity. We'll keep the heat in play for much of the weekend as well. There is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning, but most of the weekend is shaping up to be dry and hot. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday. We'll likely continue with some very warm temperatures throughout much of next week as well.

www.kimt.com

