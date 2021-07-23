Sydney is Highest Appreciating Luxury Housing Market in the World
Miami, Los Angeles take second and third place for global cities with highest luxury price appreciation in 2021. According to Knight Frank's prime residential price forecast in 2021, with luxury prices in the city expected to rise 10% over the year, Sydney is leading the way. New research from Knight Frank reveals that luxury residential prices are forecast to rise faster than envisaged just six months ago.www.worldpropertyjournal.com
Comments / 0