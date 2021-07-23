Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Celebrates 35 Years
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MCDHH) Commissioner Opeoluwa Sotonwa, MCDHH Statewide Advisory Council members, and members of the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and late-deafened community came together this week for a virtual celebration to kick off MCDHH’s 35th anniversary. The event signaled the beginning of a year-long celebration of 35 years of service delivery, education, and advocacy on behalf of the Commonwealth and the communities the organization serves.healthcarenews.com
Comments / 0