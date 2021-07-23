Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Celebrates 35 Years

By Editorial Calendar
healthcarenews.com
 10 days ago

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (MCDHH) Commissioner Opeoluwa Sotonwa, MCDHH Statewide Advisory Council members, and members of the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and late-deafened community came together this week for a virtual celebration to kick off MCDHH’s 35th anniversary. The event signaled the beginning of a year-long celebration of 35 years of service delivery, education, and advocacy on behalf of the Commonwealth and the communities the organization serves.

healthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf#Domestic Violence#Boston#Massachusetts Commission#Health And Human Services#Commonwealth#The Boston Latino#The New England Latinos#Our Deaf Survivor Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts Statemassachusettsnewswire.com

Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress applaud testimony of John Anton at Education and Labor Committee joint subcommittee hearing

HAVERHILL, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire/ — The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), the leading organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, and the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (MDSC), the premier resource for information, advocacy and networking in Massachusetts, applaud the testimony of John Anton at Wednesday’s Education & Labor Committee joint subcommittee hearing titled “Phasing Out Subminimum Wages: Supporting the Transition to Competitive Integrated Employment for Workers with Disabilities.”
Public Healthhealthcarenews.com

Massachusetts Department of Public Health Releases Updated Face-covering Advisory

BOSTON — On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released updated guidance regarding the use of face coverings and cloth masks by individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated federal guidance that continues to state that individuals who are fully vaccinated may, as a general matter, resume many of the activities that they engaged in prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where otherwise required by federal, state, or local laws, rules, or regulations. In response to the recent spread of the Delta variant, however, the CDC’s updated guidance does recommend that even fully vaccinated persons wear masks or face coverings when indoors if other risk factors are present.
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

SUPERINTENDENT SAYS GOVERNOR’S STATEMENT LACKS DETAILS

On Friday, Superintendent Jared Cordon of Roseburg Public Schools released a statement regarding Governor Kate Brown’s announcement that masks would be required for students and adults in the state’s schools for the 2021-22 school year. Cordon said “This statement is a shift in previous guidance from the Oregon Department of...
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Impact of Massachusetts COVID-19 vaccine lottery hard to see: 5 Investigates

BOSTON — Massachusetts has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country, but there are still pockets around the state where the rate is well below the average. Massachusetts' VaxMillions was supposed to help close a stubborn gap in vaccination rates in the Bay State, where despite having one of the highest rates of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 there are pockets of low vaccination.
Public Healthtallahasseereports.com

DeSantis Issues Order to Prevent School Mask Mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday aimed at blocking school boards from requiring students to wear masks when the academic year begins in August. In part, the order directs state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to withhold funds to “noncompliant” school boards that impose mask requirements. The Republican governor’s...
Yonkers, NYNews 12

NY school officials, parents eagerly await COVID-19 guidance for school year

There's new urgency for the release of COVID-19 guidelines for schools as soon as possible ahead of the upcoming calendar year. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa wrote a letter to school leaders, saying she shares frustration that Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office still hasn't given health and safety guidelines to open school in September.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States are Seeing a Huge Rise in COVID Hospitalizations

It can seem, as virus experts predicted, like there are "two Americas": In states like Maine or Massachusetts, the levels of COVID transmission are very low, and so are hospitalizations. In areas of the South, the transmission levels are "high." As a result, hospitalizations nationwide are up 46% from last week, with more than 5,4000 COVID patients admitted. In fact, four states alone in the South and Midwest make up more than half of the country's hospitalizations, and their rates, in some cases, are as high as they were at the peak of the pandemic. Read on to see which ones—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FOX Carolina

Masks required inside facilities in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Haywood County Emergency Services (HCES) have announced that masks will now be required indoors for all Haywood County facilities beginning Monday, August 2 due to the increase of cases and the new Delta Variant. The requirement, based on the CDC and state guidance and...
Marshall County, WVWTRF

Marshall County Health Department announces new mask mandate

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Due to recently updated CDC guidance, everyone age 2 and older entering the Marshall County Health Department will be required to wear a mask beginning today. This includes those who have been fully vaccinated. The new guidance from the CDC recommends everyone “wear a mask indoors in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy