Mercy Launches Pilot Program to Help Complex-care Patients Access Primary Care

Three years ago, at age 14, my sister was diagnosed with a rare chronic connective tissue disorder. Her illness makes it extremely difficult—and sometimes dangerous—for her to sit up, walk, ride in a car, and do many other everyday activities. It also means that in order to receive treatment, she has to see specialists who live in other states two or more hours away from our small Vermont town. Even going to see her primary care doctors, ironically, means potentially jeopardizing her health in the process. "It feels like a risk/reward calculation every time we go," she says.