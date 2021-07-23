Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Tishman Speyer Buys Second Building at 240,000 SF Foundry Office Complex in Austin

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based investment and development firm Tishman Speyer has purchased Building II at The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office complex in Austin. The two-building complex was 96 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as multiple fitness centers, bike storage spaces and outdoor terraces. Earlier this year, Tishman Speyer closed on the Foundry I building, which opened in 2019. At the time, the company announced that the follow-up acquisition of Foundry II would be executed once construction was completed. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Cielo Property Group, in the sale of The Foundry. CBRE leases the property.

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Fitness#Sf Foundry Office Complex#Foundry Ii#Cushman Wakefield#Cielo Property Group#Cbre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy