Tishman Speyer Buys Second Building at 240,000 SF Foundry Office Complex in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — New York City-based investment and development firm Tishman Speyer has purchased Building II at The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office complex in Austin. The two-building complex was 96 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as multiple fitness centers, bike storage spaces and outdoor terraces. Earlier this year, Tishman Speyer closed on the Foundry I building, which opened in 2019. At the time, the company announced that the follow-up acquisition of Foundry II would be executed once construction was completed. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Cielo Property Group, in the sale of The Foundry. CBRE leases the property.