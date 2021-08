Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom has blamed ring-side authorities of unsettling her by allegedly forcing her to change her outfit minutes before a match against Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia.“Surprising... can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was ask to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain (sic),” the 38-year-old boxer from India tweeted.She also raised questions about the “unfair” decisions that led to her defeat against Valencia, even as it remains unclear why she was asked to change her clothes at the last minute.Kom, who is the...