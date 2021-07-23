Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monticello, IA

Dan + Shay Delight Big Crowd as Live Music Returns to Monticello [PHOTOS]

By Bob James
Posted by 
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Dan + Shay began their show Thursday night at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, one thing immediately came to mind... anybody who's never seen these guys live before is in for a big surprise. While most of their biggest hits are slow songs propelled by Shay Mooney's incredible vocals, their stage show is bursting with energy. Prepare to be entertained, I thought. The guys didn't disappoint.

kdat.com

Comments / 0

104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Monticello, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Monticello, IA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Degraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Khak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

The “Boyz” Are Headed Back to Iowa

The Boyz are back! And you can see them. Travel back to the 90s when the iconic R & B group Boyz II Men play at the Iowa State Fair. The Boyz are one of the amazing Grandstand acts, and will be taking the stage on Sunday, August 15 at 8 p.m. They'll have some special guests with them too as Bell Biv DeVoe will join.
Rock MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Onstage Fight That Broke Up the Eagles

It's not unusual for rock bands to have creative tensions, but few bands take it to the limit quite like the Eagles. The '70s superstars broke up in 1980 after two of the band members actually threatened each other with physical violence onstage in front of a concert audience. The...
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

See Billy Idol in Cedar Rapids for $25

Billy Idol is coming to Cedar Rapids this weekend! The multi-hit classic rock megastar hits the McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, August 1st and you can get tickets for as low as $25! More get more information below. Billy Idol remains to this day a true rock 'n'...
MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s ‘Honeymoon’ Sounds Perfect

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani laid low after getting married in early July. The couple chose to embrace the quiet and calm instead of rushing off to a destination honeymoon. Talking to SiriusXM The Highway host Storme Warren, Shelton admits that instead of traveling, he and Stefani chose to stay home in Oklahoma. The pair took time to stop and smell the roses — actually, they stopped to smell the zinnias.
Rock MusicPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Neal Schon Confirms Deen Castronovo Is Back in Journey

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has confirmed on social media that former drummer Deen Castronovo has rejoined the band. Schon confirmed Castronovo's return in a series of Facebook comments below a San Francisco Chronicle story about Journey, which he shared on Wednesday. One fan commented on the post, "So is Deen Castronovo back in the band full time now?" to which Schon responded simply, "Yes."

Comments / 0

Community Policy