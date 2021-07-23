Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

This Killer Insect Has Been Spotted in Cedar Rapids, But Don’t Panic

By Johnny Marks
Posted by 
i107-1
i107-1
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, what's in a nickname? We all have one, or more. Mine was "J-Dogg" as a kid. Very 90s, no? Some of us have many nicknames. The one that applies to a breed of insect buzzing around Cedar Rapids and Eastern Iowa has a pretty scary nickname, but don't worry too much, it really isn't interested in you. The Sphecius speciosus, a type of wasp, is best known by a fright-inducing nickname: Cicada Killer Wasps. Oh, and they've arrived!

kdat.com

Comments / 1

i107-1

i107-1

Cedar Rapids, IA
761
Followers
1K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

i107-1 KRQN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://i1071.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Food Trends#Cafeteria#Wasps#Waps#Lawn And Pest Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

Just How Strict Are Iowa Parking Laws?

More and more things keep coming back, and we are most likely finding ourselves driving more. This means more parking as well. (I for one still hate parallel parking.) I also got a parking ticket yesterday. So let's take a quick and easy look at state laws when it comes to parking to help you avoid tickets this, Summer!
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

Iowa Is One Of The Best States Known For Fair Food

Iowa is so well known for its iconic fair food that even last year when countless fairs were canceled, fair vendors still set up shop in random spots throughout the state to give the people what they wanted!. According to Thrillist, the Iowa State Fair is one of the best...
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

Iowa Dog Cruises Down Interstate

Iowa roads always have something weird going on with them... Usually, it's road work, but This TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North while heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
i107-1

Would You Live In This Million Dollar Waterloo Home?

It's no secret that the housing market has been rising like crazy all over America, and it is definitely happening in Iowa. We are seeing some big houses going for millions of dollars. Today we are looking at a house in Waterloo at 1944 Kitty Hawk Dr, Waterloo, IA 5070....
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Marketing 101: Why Did This Iowa Whiskey Turn its Back on Iowa?

First and foremost, I love whiskey, and still love Templeton Rye whiskey even though they did Iowa dirty. It's my grandfather in-laws favorite whiskey (he's a native Iowan). For years, actually. And we'll get into that. First, though, they are making things right, which we'll also cover. So for starters, let's get into why Templeton Rye, a popular Iowa whiskey is no longer made in Iowa.
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

How Legal Is It To Sell Produce In Iowa?

If you’re a fellow Iowan you know that the summer months are good for one thing and one thing only: sweet corn. You may have noticed that while driving around the Cedar Valley area, or pretty much anywhere in Iowa, that local farmers have created roadside stands to sell their produce. This is a great business move because let’s be honest, if there’s one product that will appeal to all walks of life, it’s food.
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

At This Years Iowa State Fair You Can Get a Vaccine on a Stick (Kinda)

The Iowa State Fair is coming up fast, fewer than three weeks away. After a tumultuous 2020, the 2021 edition of the State Fair promises to be one of the best in years. Tons of new food options, lots of great music, and also new for 2021: vaccinations. That's right, this year at the annual get-together, Hy-Vee will be hosting a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This as COVID cases in the Hawkeye State remains on the rise, thanks to the Delta variant of the virus.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
i107-1

34th Annual Cedar River Cleanup Is This Weekend

The Cedar River, which flows right through Waterloo, needs your help. For the past 33 years, Iowa’s longest running river cleanup has fished an insane amount of garbage and litter out of the river thanks to the help of dedicated volunteers in the area. This event does not seem to be losing momentum as it will be back yet again for the 34th year in a row this Saturday, July 24!
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

How Many of these Iowa Attractions Have You Been To? [GALLERY]

It's summer! We're past Memorial Day and the Fourth, so there's a chance you're sort of 'settled in' to the whole summer thing. Kids go back to school in about a month, the budget may be a bit tapped... But wait, don't give up on the state you live in! Iowa is loaded with very inexpensive, if not free, tourist attractions you can haul the whole family to today, or on an upcoming weekend. Perhaps you've been to a few of them in your time. Or, perhaps you'll find one that interests you.
Davenport, IAPosted by
i107-1

Amazon Facility Coming To Davenport

Great news Quad Cities! We will soon have an Amazon facility in the QC and it will be built in Davenport. In a press conference on Wednesday, city and Amazon officials announced the great news that has been in the works for quite some time. It will be the second robotics fulfillment center in the state of Iowa creating 1,000 new full-time jobs that will provide employees with at least $16 per hour and comprehensive benefits.
Iowa StatePosted by
i107-1

[Update] Visit 939 Iowa Coming to Northeast Iowa

What do you do when you're a college student with nothing to do in the middle of a global pandemic? Travel all across your home state of course!. "It's kind of always been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old to visit every town in the state, so one day I just went up to Austin, and we decided to just go for it!" Seth Varner explained.

Comments / 1

Community Policy