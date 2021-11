Principal Park could get major upgrades under a preliminary plan obtained by Axios that's expected to go before the Des Moines City Council next week.Why it matters: Many of the first elements of the five-phase plan are necessary for the park to remain in compliance with new Minor League Baseball (MiLB) facility requirements.But it also lays out improvements intended to extend the life of the facility for another 30-50 years.State of play: The city-owned attraction, which opened in 1992 and is leased to the Greater Des Moines Baseball Co., is among the oldest Triple-A East stadiums.Failure to meet the MiLB's...

