An IR View: Abuse of power, COVID cases surging, reducing water use
Driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone is bad, but the way a state senator reacted after he got caught for the violation was far worse. In May, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Ellsworth for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph construction zone between Helena and Townsend. The Hamilton Republican told the trooper he was headed to a legislative session the following morning and demanded to be let go.helenair.com
