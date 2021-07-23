Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

An IR View: Abuse of power, COVID cases surging, reducing water use

Independent Record
 10 days ago

Driving more than 30 mph over the speed limit in a construction zone is bad, but the way a state senator reacted after he got caught for the violation was far worse. In May, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over Senate President Pro Tempore Jason Ellsworth for driving 88 mph in a 55-mph construction zone between Helena and Townsend. The Hamilton Republican told the trooper he was headed to a legislative session the following morning and demanded to be let go.

helenair.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana COVID-19 Vaccines
Helena, MT
Coronavirus
Helena, MT
Health
Helena, MT
Vaccines
Local
Montana Coronavirus
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Vaccines
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Health
Lewis And Clark County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Abuse Of Power#Infrastructure#Water Supply#Covid#Senate#Mhp#Helenans#Independent Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy