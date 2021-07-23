Why Ageism in the Workplace Still Seems to Be Okay

Q: I was [with an abusive partner] for seven years and left just under two years ago. He still tries to control me and make me feel bad for my parenting choices. We have a 4-year-old daughter together. He sees her for an overnight stay every two weeks. It has always been a struggle to get him to spend time with her. If for some reason he can't take her, I go out of my way to arrange another day so he can see our daughter.