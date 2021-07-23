Cancel
Why Ageism in the Workplace Still Seems to Be Okay

By Richard Eisenberg
Next Avenue
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chat with a researcher who found the younger people are, the more likely they hold ageist views of workers. A headline on Stanford University Business School's Insights site caught my eye recently: "Workplace Equality for All! (Unless They're Old)." The piece described fascinating research by NYU's Michael North and Stanford's Ashley Martin which found that workers who openly oppose racism and sexism were still prejudiced against older workers.

