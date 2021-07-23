Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Which Dolphin would be most threatened by signing Shaquem Griffin?

By Kyle Crabbs
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hpgvw_0b5lrAKo00
Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are hosting free agent defender Shaquem Griffin on a visit today — with the start of Dolphins training camp just around the corner at the beginning of next week. The strategy of churning the roster is hardly a new concept for general manager Chris Grier and the Dolphins will certainly welcome any and all comers to the team who can provide competition for any specific role on the active roster.

And so the question begs to be asked — which role on the active roster would Griffin be in play to contend for?

The answer doesn’t necessarily lie on the defensive side of the football but instead with the team’s special teams unit. Griffin has played 259 defensive snaps in his 3-year NFL career with Seattle, but logged nearly twice as many (506) as a special teams player. That’s the kind of role that is currently held by Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen — who was brought to Miami after a successful career in the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2019 as a part of the team’s complete and total roster rebuild.

Eguavoen was forced into a prominent defensive role with the team in 2019 but last season manned the special teams units with consistency, logging 281 special teams snaps versus just 84 defensive reps.

And so that’s where Griffin can make an impact on this roster; but potentially pushing Eguavoen for that backup linebacker and kick coverage option on the teams units. Griffin, who ran a 4.38s 40-yard dash when passing through the NFL Combine back in 2018, would provide a more dynamic piece of the coverage unit to run down the field and help rally to the football.

Whether or not Miami eventually signs Griffin will be telling on if the team feels that is a priority — but either way Eguavoen, who is entering his third-year with Miami, should consider himself on red alert. The team will be watching this summer when he and the rest of the Dolphins take the field.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
55K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just Around The Corner#At The Beginning#Run Down#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFL247Sports

Deshaun Watson trade: Miami Dolphins could move Xavien Howard for Houston Texans quarterback

Trade speculation attached to Deshaun Watson continues to grow leading into the season and league insiders consider a move by the Houston Texans imminent as their franchise player remains one of the NFL's most intriguing trade options should he be cleared of sexual misconduct allegations in time to play this fall. The former first-round pick is preparing to play this season, despite not attending Houston's OTAs or mini-camp earlier this summer. The Miami Dolphins are in the mix and have a lucrative trade piece, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, who says it's only a matter of time before Watson is moved elsewhere.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys land stud CB in an intriguing hypothetical trade scenario

Over the past several years the Dallas Cowboys have become a team who don’t mind trading away draft capital in order to acquire players to upgrade the roster. Amari Cooper and Robert Quinn were acquired in such a way, and now there’s a hypothetical trade scenario being put forward right now about the Cowboys and Xavien Howard.
NFLMiami Herald

Who lined up with first team at Miami Dolphins’ Saturday practice. There were surprises

Beginning on Saturday, reporters are permitted to report who’s playing with the first team during Miami Dolphins’ practice. ▪ For the fourth day in a row, Michael Deiter is the starting center. To this point, he’s clearly ahead of Matt Skura and Cameron Tom in the battle for a starting job. Good for Deiter, whose attitude, intelligence and work ethic impress the staff.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey sidelined by COVID-19

The Miami Dolphins’ first prominent run-in with COVID-19 this season has arrived. The Miami Dolphins have been tracking well in updates regarding COVID-19 vaccinations; but with cases on the rise in Florida and breakthrough cases remaining as a slim possibility, the news this afternoon shouldn’t come as a surprise. The report, coming from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, indicates that Miami Dolphins co-offensive coordinator George Godsey has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.
NFLESPN

Miami Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter, Adam Shaheen go on COVID-19 reserve list

MIAMI -- Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends have been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. They were put on the list as close contacts, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday, after Dolphins co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey, who has been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and was sent home.
NFLNBC Sports

Cre’Von LeBlanc signing with Dolphins

The Dolphins weren’t done with their Friday moves after signing linebacker Shaquem Griffin. According to multiple reports, Miami is also signing cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc to add depth to the secondary. LeBlanc has spent much of the last three seasons with the Eagles, appearing in 21 games for the club with...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins sign offensive tackle Timon Parris

The Miami Dolphins’ last-minute tweaks to their offseason roster appear to be upon us — last week brought the return of wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the team after a departure in free agency this spring and now the Dolphins are returning another player who has spent time with the Dolphins — but never taken a snap with the team.
NFLPosted by
AllDolphins

Dolphins Bringing In Griffin for a Visit

Four days before their players are set to report for training camp, the Miami Dolphins will be bringing former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin for a free agent visit. The news was confirmed by a league source after first being reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Griffin has been...
NFLFrankfort Times

CB LeBlanc, LB Griffin sign 1-year contracts with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — Cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc signed a one-year contract Friday with the Miami Dolphins, who added depth to their secondary with the status of All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in question. Howard was a no-show at mandatory minicamp, wants to renegotiate the contract he reworked two years ago, and might...
NFLfantasypros.com

Shaquem Griffin signs one-year deal with Miami

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Dolphins are signing former Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin to a one-year contract. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Griffin mostly served as a special teams player in Seattle, but is aiming to achieve more playing time at linebacker in Miami. Still only 26-years-old, he should be a solid depth option for the team this season.
NFLchatsports.com

Which Miami Dolphins story is more annoying?: Watson or Howard

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lines up under center during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) We’re seven days away from the start of...
NFLNBC Sports

Dolphins sign third-round pick Hunter Long

Miami is one step closer to having their entire draft class signed. The Dolphins announced on Wednesday afternoon that they’ve signed third-round tight end Hunter Long to his rookie contract. Long was the 81st pick of this year’s draft out of Boston College. He was a 2020 first-team All-ACC honoree...

Comments / 0

Community Policy