Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union sees HBO explore the eight-year presidency of Barack Obama in a three-part documentary series this August. The documentary tells the story of Obama from his childhood to his time in the White House and through to his vision for the future, with contributions with co-workers and commentators like David Axelrod, Ta-Nehisi Coates and the Reverend Al Sharpton. Here's how you can watch the documentary on streaming services.