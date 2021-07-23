PennDOT Announces Job Fairs Throughout Northwest Region
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region in the coming weeks. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the event to learn about the various opportunities available. District employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume.explorevenango.com
