Jasper, IN

President’s Community Excellence Award

duboiscountyherald.com
 10 days ago

The President’s Community Excellence Award is presented annually to an individual who has contributed generously of his or her time, talents or resources toward improving the Jasper community. This award is open to all walks of life and honors those who give what they can, in order to “make a difference.” Because the works and public service of these people are sometimes known to only a few, your nomination will help to recognize the work of those who give so generously of themselves.

duboiscountyherald.com

