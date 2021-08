The highly anticipated sequel to Square Enix’s RPG The World Ends with You is now available globally for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. After a slew of leaks of early versions of the game and issues before its release date, the JRPG about which we previously spoke and waited with bated breath on Game Freaks 365 has been released worldwide today for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. However, we must wait for the PC version to be released on the Epic Games Store later this summer.