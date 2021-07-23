Interactive Museum At Great Lakes Mall Is A Wonder
Recently, northeast Ohio added a new museum to its vast collection of arts institutions called Wonder Cleveland. It’s located in a bit of an unconventional venue, at the Great Lakes Shopping Mall in Mentor, Ohio. It’s a 17,000 square foot arts exhibition space that includes everything from an infinity room, selfie stations, motion tracking exhibits and other interactive technology. Unlike most museums, at Wonder Cleveland you’re encouraged to touch, play and engage with the exhibits.www.ideastream.org
