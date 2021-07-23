Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO (AP) — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics stepped into the world of Japanese comics and graphic novels when manga was featured prominently in the opening ceremony. The placards for the country names for the parade of athletes used manga speech bubbles and the costumes for the placard bearers and assistants had manga touches in their design. Manga roughly refers to comics and graphic novels from Japan. Anime is another popular Japanese art form that covers animation from the country. Manga is a Japanese word meaning whimsical pictures.
