Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

Tomorrow, the Olympics kick off in Tokyo, Japan. This has the whole world turning their attention to Japan and possibly wanting to learn more about the culture of the country. The Japanese Culture and Language by Stone Bridge Press (affiliate link) bundle is a new book bundle from Humble Bundle that will run July 22-August 12 and features $290 worth of ebooks for only $18. The books are all about Japanese culture and the Japanese language such as Crazy for Kanji: A Student's Guide to the Wonderful World of Japanese Characters, Family Crests of Japan, Japaneseness: A Guide to Values and Virtues, and The Astro Boy Essays: Osamu Tezuka, Mighty Atom, and the Manga/Anime Revolution among many more.