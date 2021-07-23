Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Opening ceremony shines light on video game music

By WALSH GIARRUSSO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 10 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The athletes of the Tokyo Olympics were greeted by a few familiar notes at the opening ceremony. An orchestral medley of songs from iconic Japanese video games served as the soundtrack for the parade of countries. The arrangement included songs from games developed by SEGA, Capcom and Square Enix. Video game themes are often maligned as annoying earworms, but in Japan, the music that accompanies games is considered an art form.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Video Game Music#Opening Ceremony#Ap#Japanese#Sega#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Capcom
Related
SportsWMBF

OPENING CEREMONY: Watch the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony live

TOKYO (WMBF) - The highly-anticipated Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games will get underway Friday morning. It’s the first time that NBC will have a live morning broadcast of the ceremony. OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY | Click here to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games Opening Ceremony live. The live ceremony...
TennisPosted by
People

'Hope Lights Our Way': Naomi Osaka Lights Olympic Cauldron at Opening Ceremony in Tokyo as Games Begin

For the Tokyo Summer Games, the Olympic flame is more symbolic than ever. On Friday, Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron with the Olympic torch, which was handed off several times after entering the stadium, including from New York Yankees legend Hideki Matsui and a Japanese doctor and nurse. NBC Sports' Mike Tirico later said during the broadcast that the tennis star's opening match was pushed back to Sunday so she could take part in the ceremony.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Owlboy creator imagines a Mega Man DOS remake in a fan video

Simon S. Andersen, the creator of Owlboy and CEO and art director at D-Pad Studio, has to be one of the most gifted artists in the video game industry. Pixel art or otherwise, his Twitter is just filled with breathtaking art in a variety of different styles, several of them being fan art celebrations of things like Metroid. And sometimes, Andersen’s passion for reimagining the classics takes him to unusual places. On that note, the Owlboy creator has shared a new fan concept video reimagining obscure Mega Man DOS games as one unified, modern Mega Man game, complete with a level tease for Dyna Man.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Preview – Another Run At Glory

When it launched in 2010, Sonic Colors was considered one of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games in years. By providing fun, well-designed levels, tighter controls than any 3D Sonic game to that point, and new powers from alien creatures called Wisps, Sonic Colors delivered a solid experience and laid the groundwork for future 3D Sonic titles. However, thanks to its Wii exclusivity, the game has been stranded on the obsolete platform and many players have missed out on the experience. That changes next month, however, as Sega, Sonic Team, and developer Blind Squirrel Games are bringing a remastered version of the title to modern platforms through Sonic Colors: Ultimate.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Legend of Mana Review: A Gem Best Left Buried

Originally an action-adventure RPG released in 1999 for the PlayStation, this virtually identical re-release of Legend of Mana is an imaginative banquet of charm, creativity, and quirkiness. It’s also not worth playing, as much as it pains me to say. While the colorful worlds, endearing cast, and gorgeous soundtrack are big draws, the painfully clunky combat, maze-like environments, and obtuse quest designs make Legend of Mana an overall drag of an experience.
Video Gameskingsriverlife.com

Jay’s Video Game News July 2021

After the unfortunately disappointing E3 conferences last month, I was feeling a little down. But, luckily, things have picked up again in the gaming world and there are some exciting game releases to share. Death’s Door, an action adventure role-playing game from Devolver Digital, released on July 20th for Xbox...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Is a Collect-a-Thon Video Game?

You've probably heard of the platformer video game genre, as it's one of the most popular. But are you familiar with the collect-a-thon subgenre of platformers?. Let's take a look at the rise and fall of collect-a-thon titles, study at some examples, and understand this interesting genre more deeply. What...
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
Video GamesGamespot

NEO: The World Ends With You Video Review

Michael enjoys his wild RPGs and felt like a cool teen again revisiting the world of TWEWY 13 years later. He spent about 40 hours with NEO TWEWY on Nintendo Switch to finish its main story and a handful of side quests, bouncing between Normal and Hard difficulty. Review code was provided by Square Enix.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Final Fantasy 16 Deviates from Sci-Fi Pattern and Goes Back to Fantasy

Final Fantasy 16, the next major single-player addition to the iconic RPG franchise, is going to take its players back to its fantasy-based origin. For the past two decades, Square Enix gave the game a heavy sci-fi premise. Final Fantasy 16, however, will be deviating from this tradition and will be hugely different from its forerunners.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PS5 update: download a surprising PlayStation 4 game bonus today

Even with more games coming out each month, PS5 console owners still have a minimal pool of exclusive games to enjoy, with PS4 titles filling the gap. Some PS4 games include impressive next-gen upgrades that offer improved performance and graphics. And this week, a surprising new offering has been released...

Comments / 0

Community Policy