DWP hit with £87.9m tax bill by HMRC over 'historic' IR35 status contractor assessment errors

While tens of millions of Americans received their first advance child tax credit, many others who qualify have not, and are confused as to why, the Washington Post reported. The IRS thus far is not reporting any major issues, but there are parents saying either that their payment was smaller than expected, or that it wasn't there at all. Sometimes this has been due to misunderstandings about the program. For example, one woman didn't know that 17-year-olds qualify only if they are not turning 18 this year. Other times, though, it's a glitch of some sort of at work, such as one family who had actually received confirmation in the mail that they qualify but have yet to receive a single payment. Though the online portal is meant to help in these cases, parents have said it can make the situation even more confusing, such as by telling them there is no credit coming despite their having previously received confirmation that it is. Some who are able to get a hold of a person at the IRS to ask what's happening are saying they left the conversation just as confused as when they started.