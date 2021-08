As Thomas Delaney makes his return to training, he has a big decision to make regarding his Borussia Dortmund future. Signs currently point to an exit. Thomas Delaney faces an uncertain future at Borussia Dortmund with less than one year left on his contract. The BVB bosses would like to make a decision on his future this summer. And the Denmark international is toying with the idea of a change. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, at the moment the signs are that the midfielder will leave the Black and Yellows this summer.