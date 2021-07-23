Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Smackdown coming to Thompson Boling Arena on Sept. 17

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fRPbc_0b5le9DR00

SmackDown is coming back to Knoxville!

The WWE announced the wrestling event will be at Thompson Boling Arena on Sept. 17 at 7:45 p.m.

It will be the first time the Friday Night SmackDown will be live on Fox.

The event will also feature Knoxville native and reigning Smackdown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The Austin-East and UT graduate also recently won an ESPY Award for the best WWE moment, along with Sasha Banks. They became the first Black women to main event WrestleMania this year. Belair won that match to earn the Smackdown women's championship.

Also on the ticket that night--- Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Edge, women's tag team champions Natalya and Tamina, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Sasha Banks.

Tickets go on sale July 30 at noon and range from $20 to $120.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE superstar Kane, said he doesn't know yet if he will make an appearance

"We are a proud sports community and I’m very happy that WWE is returning. East Tennessee, Knox County and Knoxville have always been a great place to host live events and with WWE allowing fans to return to full capacity this is very exciting," Jacobs said.

Comments / 0

WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Sasha Banks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Bray Wyatt Breaks His Silence To Send A Heartfelt Message To Fans

Bray Wyatt is always one of the most talked about stars on the WWE roster and for months now fans have been talking about his absence from WWE programming. The Fiend was defeated by Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 after Alexa Bliss turned on him, and Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen since he appeared in a Firefly Funhouse segment on Raw the next night.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 7-0 With 3rd Round Knockout

Many will remember Evander Holyfield. A legendary cruiserweight and heavyweight champion in boxing history. Now his young son is following in his boxing footsteps. ‘Yung Holy’ Evan Holyfield moved to 7-0 tonight with this knockout:. (Hat tip: Jolene Mizzone Twitter) Fast hands and strong body shots. The win tonight in...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Quietly Sends SmackDown Superstar To RAW

WWE will sometimes trade Superstars between brands and it seems that has happened once again. In a strange turn of events, the company has traded someone from SmackDown back to RAW who never made their blue brand debut in the first place. The company broke up Retribution during the Fastlane...
WWEringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Shows Off Battle Wounds After AEW Fight For The Fallen

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Fight For The Fallen, Chris Jericho was pushed to his absolute limits as he faced off against Nick Gage in a No Rules match. To the surprise of no one, the deathmatch legend Nick Gage made sure the match was going to be an extremely brutal affair, full of glass panes, light tubes and pizza cutters.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Medical Issues’ In WWE Leak

‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE programming since the April 12th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw – freshly being defeated by Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37 the night prior. With this, fans and members of the WWE universe have been questioning where Wyatt has been and how come he hasn’t been wrestling in a WWE ring? Is Bray Wyatt ‘not returning’ to WWE?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Bold Message To Smackdown Diva Leaks

John Cena had a very strong message for the legendary Bianca Belair after tonight’s edition of SmackDown after the show had went off the air. WWE Allegedly ‘Sabotage’ AEW Dynamite. This all came to a head when Cena had some business to take care of, after SmackDown. The former World...
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Released

WWE has released a number of Superstars and employees this year, and it looks like a Hall of Famer was let go a few months back. WhatCulture is reporting that WWE quietly released Jeff Jarrett back in April. The report notes that the length of Jeff Jarrett’s non-compete clause is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy