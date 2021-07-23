Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

“We’ve Found the Enemy, and It’s Not Each Other.” Heather McGhee's Quest to End America’s Zero-sum Thinking on Race

By Alana Semuels
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8ZkU_0b5le22M00

Heather McGhee was cooking dinner in her Brooklyn apartment in January as she opened a YouTube link to watch Joe Biden deliver his first speech on race as the President. As she bustled around the kitchen, Biden recited a line that seemed so familiar that she nearly dropped her wineglass. “We’ve bought the view that America is a zero-sum game in many cases: ‘If you succeed, I fail,'” Biden said. But, he continued, “When any one of us is held down, we’re all held back.”

McGhee’s first book, The Sum of Us , was about to hit shelves in February, and she’d shared copies of it with some Biden advisers. The book argues that Americans have been fed a “zero-sum story” that says progress for people of color will take away what white Americans already have. “The logical extension of the zero-sum story is that a future without racism is something white people should fear, because there will be nothing good for them in it,” she writes. McGhee uses the book to explain that racism actually costs all Americans, by allowing wealthy conservatives to take away resources from all of us.

McGhee had worried that The Sum of Us , coming after the death of George Floyd and the country’s reckoning with race, was being published too late. But as Biden spoke, she realized it might be coming at exactly the right time. There, in her kitchen, she heard the President of the United States —an older white man—telling Americans that they shouldn’t fear the success of Black people, using some of the very phrases she had used in her book. “I was like, ‘What is happening?! This is amazing!'” McGhee says.

For her book, McGhee journeyed around the nation, interviewing people to illustrate how that zero-sum game hurts everyone. She goes to Montgomery, Ala., where in 1959, white citizens decided to drain the public pool rather than integrate it. The same thing has happened as the U.S. has gotten more diverse, she argues; rather than share the benefits of government with Black people, many white Americans have sought to end benefits for everyone. This history helped answer a question she’d been asking for a long time: Why doesn’t America have well-funded schools, good wages for everyone and low-cost health care?

From the bedroom of the apartment she shares with her husband, a documentary filmmaker, and their 3-year-old son, McGhee says she didn’t always dwell on race. Growing up in Chicago and attending all-Black schools, and then studying at a boarding school in a small Massachusetts town, McGhee knew that being Black meant she wasn’t as privileged as many of her classmates. But she attributed those differences to inherent problems with the economy.

Until 2018, McGhee worked to address inequality in the U.S. economy for nearly two decades at Demos, a left-leaning think tank she ran starting in 2014. She led campaigns to regulate financial institutions and cancel student debt. It was during her work presenting debt research to Congress that she overheard a man in a Senate office ranting about “deadbeats” who had babies with multiple women and then avoided child support. She began to wonder whether her focus on economics was obscuring something else: that coded racial stereotypes were stalling efforts by progressives to enact changes in Congress. “We went from an era of shared prosperity to the era of inequality. Why would the country have done that to itself?” she said to me. “It didn’t feel like the economics orthodoxy had an answer.”

As she traveled the country researching her book, McGhee found the answer. People in power turned white, Black and brown people against one another, telling them that one group’s success would come at the expense of another. As a result, white people stopped supporting the government programs that enabled their prosperity as soon as access was expanded to Black people. In California, voters passed Proposition 13 in 1978, which limited property-tax increases, so they wouldn’t have to pay for “other people’s children” and immigrants from Mexico. A 2017 union drive at a Nissan plant in Mississippi was gaining steam until many of the white workers pulled their support, more comfortable with seeing themselves allied with white management than with Black co-workers.

This pattern ends up hurting everyone, as Black families become the canaries in the coal mine, hurt by destructive policies that soon entrap the rest of America. Years after California voted to lower property taxes, funding had plummeted for all public schools, and tuition for state colleges and universities had risen fourfold. Black and white workers at Nissan and other nonunionized places make less than their unionized counterparts.

In the course of writing the book, McGhee began to understand that the economic issues that had always interested her as a kid—like why there were people asking for money on the street?—were at their heart about race. In a white classmate’s boast of being “socially liberal but fiscally conservative,” she detected inherent stereotypes about whether Black people were deserving of the things white Americans had received for years. “For me, the transformation that happened was from seeing race as kind of an accelerator of inequality to seeing it as a driver of inequality,” she says.

McGhee found exceptions—people and places who were trying to create racial solidarity ; she still thinks about them today. There’s Bridget Hughes, a white fast-food worker in Kansas City, Mo., who had thought immigrants were stealing Americans’ jobs, until she went to a Fight for $15 meeting and saw herself in a Latina mother also trying to raise a family on fast-food wages. There’s Bruce Noddin, a white resident of Lewiston, Maine, who connected with the local Muslim community while in a drug-addiction recovery program and started organizing a cross-cultural festival alongside Somali refugees.

“Connecting with someone, or seeing yourself in someone, is the antidote to a phenomenon that is, in some ways, destroying America,” she told me. “We need to shift people to say, ‘We’ve found the enemy, and it’s not each other.'”

These days, McGhee’s morning begins with fighting with her 3-year-old son to put on pants and continues with three or four public appearances on Zoom, part of an ongoing virtual book tour. The pandemic has made her work accessible to more audiences who have time to attend an event online.

So far, reception has been positive, she says, perhaps because the type of person who will attend a Zoom book event on racism is the type of person who wants to do something about it. She’s already signed on to write another book focusing on solutions with her mother, Gail Christopher, who works to help people foster cross-racial relationships. She is launching a podcast, supported by the Obamas’ production company, which has bought the TV and film rights to her book.

McGhee is cautiously optimistic that the current Administration wants to help all Americans while still tailoring some policies to address historical wrongs: the American Rescue Plan, for example, provided billions of dollars for Black farmers to address systemic racism. There is more room for solutions now, she says, with a President who acknowledges America’s racist past , rather than adding to it.

Comments / 1060

TIME

TIME

32K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Black People#White Americans#Black Women#Quest To End America#White Citizens#Congress#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Society
News Break
Nissan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionLancaster Online

President Biden is embarrassing (letter)

I watched President Joe Biden with German Chancellor Andrea Merkel, and he seemingly couldn’t say more than two words without reading poorly from the script written for him. It makes me wonder who is really in charge. I believe the man is borderline senile. Good job, Democrats, for electing him.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Victor Davis Hanson: Critical race theory capitalists, rich CEOs and more -- what is US wokeness really about?

Most Americans were as indifferent to the U.S. women’s soccer team’s recent loss to Sweden in the Olympics as they were excited about the team’s World Cup win in 2019. In between was the team’s nonstop politicking, from whining about compensation to virtue-signaling their disrespect for the United States. The celebrity face of the team, perennial scold Megan Rapinoe, is going the way of teenage grouch Greta Thunberg, becoming more pinched the more she is tuned out.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Charleston Press

Ironically but true, the president elected mainly to be different from the last guy is feeding his own ego while his approval rating goes down every day, poll

Joe Biden was required to only be different from the previous guy, but instead of accomplishing that one simple task he started feeding his own ego shortly after taking over the White House. But the honeymoon is over and someone should remind Joe about that. Meanwhile, following the initial rating...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The idiocracy of America

Jeffrey Sachs is a professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. His most recent book is "The Ages of Globalization" (Columbia University Press, 2020). The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author; view more opinion on CNN.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden reads ‘Sir, there is something on your chin’ note passed to him by brave aide

Joe Biden was caught-off guard on Friday and had to be told there was something on his chin by an aide. The US president, who was in a meeting with governors and officials, received a card with a hand written note saying: “Sir, there is something on your chin”. The incident, which happened as his vice president Kamala Harris was addressing officials on the issue of wildfires, was caught on camera – and immediately went viral on social media. Mr Biden appeared to eventually remove whatever was on his chin, and was seen rubbing his face to remove the...
Presidential ElectionThe New Yorker

It’s Crunch Time for Joe Biden and the Democratic Party

A couple of months ago, I spoke to Felicia Wong, the president and C.E.O. of the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think tank with ties to the White House, about how Joe Biden was faring. Wong complimented the President on uniting his Party, focussing on the pandemic, and including a pathbreaking expansion of the child tax credit as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that Congress passed in March; then she added, “I think the politics are going to get a lot more complicated from here.” That prediction turned out to be spot on.
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

If Biden and Democrats think Black people will repeat 2020, think again

OPINION: Black people cannot save a party unwilling to use the power Black people gave them in the first place. President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in power, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress thanks to Black voters. Meanwhile, the Dems are having a debate among themselves over whether they should use their power and pass legislation to combat GOP voter suppression and gerrymandering, or flush it all down the toilet and tell Black voters to out-organize themselves — and the Democratic Party — out of this mess.
Books & Literaturebarringtonlibrary.org

The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

Is a wide-ranging and unpolished portrait of how racism costs everyone - rich and poor, white and black, young and old. Heather McGhee reviews American history with the lens of the zero-sum concept: where one person's gain would be another's loss. In this sense, White people's gain and Black people's loss. However, McGhee systematically unpacks our shared history of policies, laws, and daily lives to find equivalent loss on all sides - meaning White people are losing out just as much as Black people, even though these policies are covertly directed at Black Americans. I strongly urge readers to listen to the audiobook. The book is dense and thought-provoking, yet I found the audio to be like listening to a professor. Like someone was laying out all the details before me. Highly recommended to all readers.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
Presidential ElectionThe Jewish Press

Kamala Harris Has NO FUTURE

The Biden administration is officially the Biden-Harris administration, Kamala has received a raft of important assignments covering everything from illegal migration to election rigging, and the man at the top was suggesting that he might just stay one term before stepping down for her. Before the election, Biden’s people were...

Comments / 1060

Community Policy