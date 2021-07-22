Cancel
Ohio State

Looking for something to do in Central Ohio this weekend? Baseball, music & more at hand

By Chrissy Morton
myfox28columbus.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Blue Jackets invite fans to share the excitement of the 2021 NHL Draft with a draft party and open house at Nationwide Arena Friday, July 23. The party begins at 6:00 p.m. with live draft coverage beginning at 8:00 p.m. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. The evening features several activities including a view of the team's draft room, autograph sessions with Blue Jackets players Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Jack Roslovic. Also, the Blue Jackets will honor the memory of goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks at the arena, including opportunities for fans to share memories and personal messages.

