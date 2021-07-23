Some Shelby County employees can get paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Starting Monday, some Shelby County employees will be able to take paid time off in order to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Lee Harris issued an executive order Friday which gives Shelby County Administration employees four hours of paid time off to get the shot. The order runs from Monday, July 26, 2021, through September 30, 2021.

To be eligible, employees must work full time for the County Government Administration and give notice to their manager or supervisor.

Proof of vaccination is NOT a condition of employment, according to the order.

“We know taking time off from work to get the vaccine can be a barrier for many. Paid time off to get vaccinated is the best solution for that problem. That is why we are taking this step to help our employees. This is an approach other organizations, regardless of size, can replicate and we hope they will,” said Mayor Harris in a statement.

From the news release:

“Research has found that workers are significantly more likely to get vaccinated if their employer provides paid time off to do so. This new order accomplishes that for Shelby County Administration employees. Also, this initiative aligns with President Joe Biden’s push for all organizations, small and large, to give employees paid time off to get the vaccine.

The Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury Department under the Biden administration have announced the availability of refundable tax credits under the American Rescue Plan of 2021 for some businesses and governments that allow employees to take time off with pay to get vaccinated.”