Florida State

Orlando attorney and stroke survivor Coleman Watson makes bid for US Senate in Florida

By Steven Lemongello, Orlando Sentinel
Marietta Daily Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — When Orlando attorney Coleman Watson was just 41, he experienced a sudden stroke, impairing his ability to speak. At 43, he’s running for the U.S. Senate. “To me, disability is a matter of perception,” Watson wrote in an email. “My stroke felt like I was a mouse in a maze. And in order to unlock that puzzle, I had to find the right key: speech therapy. I promised myself that when I could talk, read, and write again, then I would pay it forward. That day has come. My ability is stronger than my disability.”

