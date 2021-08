So, when was the last time you tried to count a Greek and Irish jig in 14/8? Many years ago, the cognoscenti shared Joe Morello's giggle of relief when he and the rest of Dave Brubeck's quartet got through "Unsquare Dance." Dave Flippo, however, is light years beyond 7/4. But odd meter is really not the point. This is just music, and hugely enjoyable for all that. How could anyone, adventuresome or not, miss getting drawn into such a lively excursion? Yeah, it helps if you are paying attention and keeping score. Yeah, you pat feet at different tempos if you can. But if that is all you do, you miss the point.