Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

How will the self-isolation exemption scheme work?

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFWYY_0b5lbIpG00
The self-isolation rules are changing for people working in some essential services (Martin Keene/PA) (PA Wire)

The Government has announced workers in certain sectors can now be exempted from self-isolation rules as supply chains slow down and supermarkets experience empty shelves.

How the new rules will work in practice are still being figured out.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main issues.

Who is exempt?

Sixteen sectors are entitled to apply for an exemption. These are energy, civil nuclear, digital infrastructure, food production and supply, waste, water, veterinary medicines, essential chemicals, essential transport, medicines, medical devices, clinical consumable supplies, emergency services, border control, essential defence outputs, and local government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gz8gj_0b5lbIpG00
Some supermarket shelves are empty amid problems in the supply chain due to the number of workers having to self-isolate (Tom Wilkinson/PA) (PA Wire)

Can any staff member in those industries ignore a ping from the NHS app?

No. Only around 10,000 food supply chain workers are expected to be entitled to leave self-isolation to carry out essential work, with tens of thousands more in other eligible sectors. They must be fully vaccinated, with their second jab at least two weeks ago. Anyone with a positive Covid-19 test will have to self-isolate and only “close contacts” will be exempt.

How will it work?

There are understood to be two ways in which exemptions can be confirmed, although firms have highlighted some confusion. Around 500 firms in the food supply chain have been contacted directly by the Government to use the scheme, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News on Friday. Other companies who believe they are eligible have been encouraged to apply for an exemption. This involves writing to the Government laying out how many sites they believe cover the exemption and how many staff are currently self-isolating.

When will they get an answer?

It is still not known how quickly the Government will process requests, but it is thought they will not give answers to businesses until Monday.

If they are overwhelmed with requests, it could be even longer.

What is the Government saying?

It said it will assess each application as to “whether they work in critical elements of national infrastructure and whether their absence would be likely to lead to the loss or compromise of this infrastructure”.

In particular, applicants will be accepted only if not working would cause a “major detrimental impact on the availability, integrity or delivery of essential services – including those services whose integrity, if compromised, could result in significant loss of life or casualties, significant impact on national security, national defence, or the functioning of the state.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5U76_0b5lbIpG00
The boss of Iceland has criticised the decision to exclude shop workers from those exempt (PA) (PA Archive)

Are bosses happy with the new arrangements?

Most have welcomed a shift in the rules but others have been critical over the lack of detail for how quickly it will be enacted.

Food firms have also highlighted a lack of clarity in the application process and stressed the need to resolve this issue with haste.

The retail sector is also concerned that whilst supply chains will be able to continue operating, store staff are not exempt, which could see shops forced to close.

Richard Walker, managing director at Iceland said: “We’re encouraged to hear that supermarket depot workers and food manufacturers will be exempt from Government rules, but deeply disappointed to see supermarket store workers omitted from the list.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

31K+
Followers
83K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exemptions#Infrastructure#Nhs#Environment#Sky News#Iceland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

How will self-isolation rules change on 16 August?

Quarantine requirements for people who have been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case are set to change from 16 August.Health secretary Sajid Javid said the rules will change to allow fully vaccinated people and those under the age of 18 to avoid self-isolation.It comes amid a so-called “pingdemic”, where a vast number of people are having to isolate after being “pinged” as Covid contacts by the NHS app, fuelled by high numbers of coronavirus infections across the UK.Data showed more than 600,000 people in England and Wales were told to quarantine by the NHS Covid-19 app in the...
Worldinews.co.uk

Ministers set for battle over which sectors will get to skip self-isolation under daily testing scheme

Ministers will meet on Monday to discuss opening up the self-isolation exemption scheme to more businesses in order to reduce the impact of the so-called “pingdemic”. Industry leaders are calling on the Government to accelerate its plans to change the rules so that double-vaccinated people who come into contact with someone infected with coronavirus do not have to self-isolate.
WorldTelegraph

Scotland's key workers to avoid self-isolation under 'very limited' scheme

Key workers will be able to avoid self-isolation in Scotland under a “very limited” scheme which businesses warned was overly restrictive and risked becoming mired in bureaucratic logjams. Nicola Sturgeon on Friday announced changes that will mean double-vaccinated staff in some sectors who would normally have to stay at home...
Public Healththehighlandsun.com

Government rules out extending list of workers exempt from self-isolation

Ministers have ruled out extending the list of workers who are exempt from self-isolation rules and warned that the August 16 date for lifting quarantine for double-vaccinated people could be delayed. George Eustice, the environment secretary, said he recognised the “stress” that staff shortages were causing for businesses after a...
Food Safetyjust-food.com

UK food chain gets exemptions from Covid self-isolation

Food manufacturing and supermarket depot staff in England will be able to avoid quarantine rules to shore up supply to stores amid rising cases of self-isolation. The Westminster government, which oversees health regulations in England, has announced exemptions for the food industry after concerns a rising number of self-isolating staff was hitting availability.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Covid testing scheme allows ‘pinged’ food industry workers to avoid self-isolation

Boris Johnson’s government has announced a new testing scheme for food industry workers, allowing staff deemed critical to the supply chain to avoid self-isolation if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app.Following a meeting with supermarket bosses on Thursday, ministers said sites for daily testing would be set up at supermarket distribution centres to allow staff to keep coming to work if they test negative.Environment secretary George Eustice said: “We are working closely with industry to allow staff to go about their essential work safely with daily testing.”The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the scheme would be...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

No self-isolation exemptions for retail, hospitality or supermarket store staff, says minister

The government has ruled out extending the special exemptions from self-isolation rule to hospitality or retail sectors, despite concerns the “pingdemic” is reaching crisis point.Environment secretary George Eustice has also made clear a new “test and release” scheme for the food industry will focus on warehouse and distribution workers – not supermarket store staff.Around 10,000 workers deemed critical to Britain’s food supply chain will be able to avoid quarantine if “pinged” by the NHS Covid app – so long as they test negative as part of a new, daily testing regime.Retail and hospitality chiefs also keen for staff to avoid self-isolation through regular testing,...
Public Healthbatleynews.co.uk

List of sectors exempt from Covid self isolation alerts to be published today

A list of sectors whose workers will be exempt from Covid-19 self-isolation rules will be published by the government on Thursday (22 July), it has been announced. The announcement comes as ministers struggle to contain the “pingdemic” which has forced thousands of workers to be forced into quarantine after being contacted by the NHS Track and Trace app.
ConstructionBBC

Covid-19: Construction schemes delayed as staff self-isolate

A construction company said almost all of its sites have been impacted by staff shortages as workers are told to self-isolate. Eleanor Deeley, of the Coventry-based Deeley Group, said work on projects including care homes and housing was delayed as a result. She is calling for construction workers to be...
Small BusinessPosted by
The Independent

Business backlash over ‘unworkable’ pingdemic exemption scheme

Ministers have been accused of “flying by the seat of their pants” over Covid controls, as business leaders warned that plans to exempt key staff from self-isolation were “unworkable”.In a day of chaos, Downing Street was twice forced to intervene after a minister suggested both that businesses could tell staff to ignore “pings” asking them to quarantine for 10 days as Covid contacts, and that pubs had been ruled out of the plan for “Covid passports”.Industry organisations warned that absences due to self-isolation were growing “exponentially” in areas such as food supply and manufacturing, with firms across the country...
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Supermarket staff could be exempt from self-isolation after being ‘pinged’, says Downing Street

Supermarket workers could be given an exemption from self-isolating after being notified by the Covid app, Downing Street has said. Essential retail staff are among a list of fully-vaccinated key workers who could be told they can ignore the smartphone “ping” telling them to stay home, alongside healthcare staff, utility workers, border officials, transport workers and nuclear power plant employees.Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said the government is not expecting to produce a list detailing precisely which categories of worker will benefit from the exemption - designed to prevent vital parts of the economy grinding to a halt as coronvirus...
Public HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Pingdemic: How can HR adapt to staff shortages caused by self-isolation?

Dubbed the “pingdemic,” campaigners including the CIPD are now lobbying government to review isolation procedure to prevent operational difficulties in organisations as each nation gradually lifts lockdown restrictions. While ministers decide on what, if any, changes they will make to self-isolation, what can HR do to limit the damage staff...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy