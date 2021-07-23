Cancel
Premier League

Giggs ‘kicked ex in back and threw her naked out of hotel room’, court told

newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebSEW_0b5laoz100
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs allegedly kicked his ex-girlfriend in the back and threw her naked out of their hotel bedroom, a court has heard.

The claim forms part of what is said to be a pattern of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

On Friday, Giggs appeared at Manchester Crown Court where he entered a not guilty plea to the above offence.

He denied a second count that he assaulted Ms Greville and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

Giggs also pleaded not guilty to the common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s youngster sister, Emma Greville, in the same alleged incident on November 1.

Details of his alleged controlling and coercive behaviour were read out by the clerk in the particulars of the indictment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkNyt_0b5laoz100
Ryan Giggs leaves Manchester Crown Court after pleading not guilty to assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

These details accuse Giggs of:

– Messaging her and/or blocking her when she was on nights out with others, or she asked about your relationship with others.

– Threatening to send e-mails to her friends and her employers about your sexual relationship and behaviour.

– Throwing her belongings out of your house when she questioned you about relationships with other women.

– At the Stafford Hotel in London, kicking her in the back, and then throwing her out of the hotel bedroom naked, followed by throwing her bag at her when she accused you of flirting with other women.

– Sending constant unwanted messages and making constant unwanted calls to her and her friends when she tried to break off the relationship.

– After she had tried to break off the relationship, regularly turning up unannounced and uninvited at her home, workplace and gym.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dgMOm_0b5laoz100
Giggs denies all charges (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Giggs is said to have deliberately head-butted his ex-girlfriend during the alleged incident in Worsley.

Shortly after he was charged with the offences, he issued a statement in which he denied all the allegations and said he would “look forward to clearing my name”.

In a hearing lasting just over 30 minutes, the court also heard the former couple were involved in a separate civil dispute over ownership of a pet.

Giggs will go on trial in the criminal proceedings at Manchester Crown Court on January 24.

A further pre-trial hearing will take place at the same court on October 8.

Judge Hilary Manley extended Giggs’s bail on condition he must not contact Kate or Emma Greville, or go to any address where they are.

Giggs is on leave from his position as manager of Wales who he won 64 caps for as a player.

In his time at Old Trafford the club won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

