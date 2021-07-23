No matter how you buy chicken—online or at the butcher shop, whole or in pieces—learning how to debone a chicken is a valuable skill. If you’re like me, you buy whole chickens and cut them at home, saving a ton of money (and getting to keep all those chicken bones to make stock!). But deboning chicken is useful even if you buy pre-cut pieces. Your recipe may call for boneless chicken thighs when all you have around is the bone-in variety, or you may fall in love with crispy skin-on chicken breasts (a cut you can usually only get if you remove the bone yourself at home). If you’re feeling really fancy, you can remove the bone from chicken quarters to make some fantastic stuffed chicken recipes.