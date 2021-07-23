Cancel
G20 loath to commit in climate meeting tussle over carbon wording

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES (Reuters) – Energy and environment ministers from the Group of 20 rich nations have yet to agree on commitments to cut carbon emissions, two sources said, after a night of negotiations by diplomats at their two-day gathering in Naples. After the ministers produced a 25-point statement on biodiversity and...

Environmenttheenergymix.com

Stumbling UN Climate Negotiations Raise Fears for 1.5°C Target

With scarcely four months before this year’s United Nations climate conference convenes in Glasgow November 1, negotiations are stumbling over multiple hurdles—from a frustrating and largely unproductive set of mid-year negotiations over the last 2½ weeks, to rich countries’ failure to deliver on promises ranging from climate finance to international access to COVID-19 vaccines.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

This is how carbon capture could help us meet key Paris Agreement goals

To meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming below 2 degrees Celsius, it's essential to reduce CO2 emissions from energy-intensive industries. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has the potential to remove up to 90-99% of CO2 emissions from an industrial factory. However, substantial and ongoing government funding will be...
Advocacyeenews.net

IPCC aims to elevate women’s voices in climate science

For too long, the world’s foremost scientific body on global warming has overlooked the contributions of female scientists and the unique impact of climate change on the planet’s roughly 3.8 billion women, advocates say. Now the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is looking to change that way of thinking....
SciencePosted by
AFP

No 'eureka moment': the evolution of climate science

What if Earth's atmosphere was infused with extra carbon dioxide, mused amateur scientist Eunice Foote in an 1856 research paper that concluded the gas was very good at absorbing heat. "An atmosphere of that gas would give to our earth a high temperature," she wrote in the study, published in the American Journal of Science and Arts and then swiftly forgotten. The American scientist and women's rights activist, who only wrote one more paper, could not have known the full significance of her extraordinary statement, said Alice Bell, author of a recent book on the climate crisis -- "Our Biggest Experiment" -- that features Foote. This was the decade that the United States first began to drill for oil. It is also the baseline period of global temperatures we now use to chart the fossil fuel driven warming of the planet.
Advocacyvillages-news.com

Our politicians need to understand urgency of climate change

Imagine a world where climate change is abated, and humans are no longer polluting our atmosphere with 50 billion tons of greenhouse gases annually. This world of better health, protected food supplies and fewer devastating weather events can be achieved in time to avert an irreversible calamity to all life on earth. The necessary step to achieving this goal is national policies that put a price on carbon with an accompanying border adjustment.
EnvironmentMiami Herald

UN climate chief: CO2 savings plans submitted for global summit fall short

LONDON — A few months before the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Nations climate chief has called on the international community to make more ambitious plans to reduce greenhouse gas emission. Patricia Espinosa said on Saturday that significantly more countries had submitted their plans for emissions...
WorldPosted by
Los Angeles Times

China, India miss U.N. deadline to update emissions targets

BERLIN — China and India have missed a United Nations deadline to submit fresh targets for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions, officials said Saturday. The world’s two most populous countries are among dozens that ignored the deadline of July 30 set by the U.N. climate change agency to provide an update on their plans for curbing the release of planet-warming gases.
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

More Countries Hike Climate Pledges, Piling Pressure on Major Emitters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A group of mostly smaller countries submitted new, more ambitious climate pledges to the United Nations this week, raising pressure on big emitters including China to do the same ahead of a major U.N. climate summit in November. U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa said that as of...
Politicswkzo.com

Brazil governors meet with U.S. envoy Kerry in appeal for climate aid

BRASILIA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Brazilian state governors met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Friday, sidestepping their country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, in the first of several meetings with foreign powers to request funding for conservation projects aimed at combating climate change. Bolsonaro has rolled back environmental enforcement and called for...
Environmenttheedgemarkets.com

Climate goals at risk if only rich countries adopt electric cars

(July 31): Europe’s plan to phase out combustion-engine vehicles has put the region at the forefront of climate protection. Yet without progress cleaning up poorer nations’ roads, it won’t be enough to keep global warming below dangerous levels. Take Nairobi, for example. The Kenyan capital’s vehicle fleet doubles every eight...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Study puts a price on climate-driven death

A new study suggests the United States is undercounting the cost of additional deaths caused by climate change — a finding that could spur governments to do more to reduce carbon emissions. The study published in Nature Communications advances the idea of “the social cost of carbon,” which combines the...
EnvironmentForbes

Taking Action For A Sustainable Future

Lytton – a previously unheard-of Canadian village – made headlines when the mercury hit a record 49.6C towards the end of June and subsequent wildfires reduced the place to ashes. Parts of Western Germany – which usually sees about 80 liters of rain through July – received 148 liters of...
Environmentsciencealert.com

These Are The New Words The Climate Crisis Will Teach Us

One of the annoying things about global warming - besides the likelihood it will ravage life on Earth - is all the new words we are expected to learn in order to track our descent into climate chaos. Rising temperatures have not only boosted the intensity or frequency of major...
EnvironmentColumbia University

CO₂ Reduction Law Rejected in Swiss Referendum

On June 13th, the people of Switzerland voted in a referendum, with the results of one particular vote surprising the nation. The generally progressive citizenry had rejected the government’s carefully crafted CO₂ law that would have committed the country to great reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The margins of the vote’s rejection were close, with 51 percent of voters against and 49 percent of voters in favor. Switzerland is a greener country than most, and many within its borders are concerned about a warming climate’s effects on the country. Included in these effects are their melting glaciers, a highly visible impact of climate change that touches on Switzerland’s identity as an alpine nation.
Whittier, CAWhittier Daily News

Climate change: Whittier to quantify its carbon footprint

Under pressure to do their part to combat global warming, Whittier City Council members on Tuesday, July 27 directed city staff to measure the city’s carbon footprint. The directive, which won unanimous support, followed a report on city activities and programs addressing what Whittier is doing on climate change. It was made at least in partial response to a number of La Serna High students, some of whom are members of the school’s Environmental Activists Club and have been advocating for a climate study session.
EnvironmentThe Heartland Institute

Climate Alarmists Call for Global 'Eco-Dictatorship'

Every so often the truth seeps out that significantly reducing global greenhouse gas emissions will require enormous sacrifices, meaning profound losses of welfare on people's part. Bear that in mind when you hear politicians’ promises of “net zero by X date” or “50 or 80 percent carbon dioxide reductions by year X.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Herald

Carbon pricing is key to fighting climate change

The July 19 article, "Merkle tours 'surreal' flood scene, vows climate action," reported that the German chancellor said there must be faster action against climate change. Fortunately, agreement that we are damaging our climate is widespread. In the U.S., the climate debate between Democrats and Republicans is now focused on what to do about the climate. For example, the House and Senate created a Climate Solutions Caucus, with a membership of several dozen Republicans and Democrats.
Energy Industryfroggyweb.com

Strained G20 climate talks could yet deliver progress on coal

ROME (Reuters) – Climate campaigners voiced frustration a meeting of ministers from the world’s richest countries failed to deliver a deal to phase out coal, but said pledges in the final communique gave hope for a breakthrough in time for U.N. talks later this year. The communique was only released...

