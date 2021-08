GAINESVILLE, Fla. – It's just a month until Gator soccer starts the University of Florida's 2020-21 athletic season. Florida Head Coach Tony Amato begins his first season with the Gators in 2021. It is a challenging schedule, with six opponents advancing to the pandemic-reduced NCAA Tournament bracket, which was played in the spring of 2021. The six NCAA teams all appeared in at least the second round of the 48-team field, with two advancing to the NCAA College Cup.