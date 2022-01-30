Weather forecast: Sunday starts with bitter cold, a slow & brief “warm-up” on the way

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates counties from 7 P.M. tonight through 7 A.M. Sunday morning as wind chills hover around -15 to -20 below zero. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with hypothermia possible if precautions aren’t taken. Bundle up!

Expect to embrace the harsh cold for one more morning this weekend before we find temporary relief with temperatures breaking the freezing mark to kick start the month of February.

While a powerful nor’easter slammed parts of the Atlantic coastline Saturday with strong winds, whiteout conditions, and 1-2 feet of snow on the ground in places like Boston, Massachusetts, Providence, Rhode Island and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we’ve been getting the cold end of the stick.

This harsh cold follows us for one more day into Sunday morning (see Wind Chill Advisory note above) with a single digit to near zero start with wind chills ranging from -10° to -20° at times. Winds take on a more southerly component into Sunday afternoon supporting highs in the 20s with a few lake effect snow showers possible as a weak clipper system passes through. Outside of a few snow showers we end the weekend on a quiet note with temperatures into Monday slightly less cold. Some sneaky lake effect snow falling near the Lake Ontario coastline may bring a fluffy inch or so Sunday night into Monday morning for some, but will fade as drier air works in to start the new week.

Monday should be the beneficiary of some dry air and climbing temperatures in the upper 20s with some sun. The warming trend continues through Tuesday with lows in the 20s and highs nearing 40° as mild air builds to kick off the month of February ahead of our next impactful storm system.

There’s still a decent amount of model disagreement to iron out over the coming days, but a cold front slicing through the region will put us in the warm sector briefly which means precipitation starts off as a chilly rain sometime Wednesday. Depending on where this front slices through there may be an element of sleet and ice that mixes in before turning to snow showers Thursday into Friday. This will be a messy system that means wet roads, and slick conditions as cold air piles in behind. This means more accumulating snow to end the week. Stay tuned for more details as they come to light.

~News 8 Weather Team

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.