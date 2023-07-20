Open in App
News 8 WROC

Weather forecast: Turns warmer today with strong storms tonight

By James Gilbert,

4 hours ago

Temperatures go up today as we eye mid 80s this afternoon. A storm system in the Great Lakes will move just to our north along the Canadian shoreline of Lake Ontario. As it approaches, we see a slight uptick in humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will ride along a cold front that extends southward out from the low. Timing of these storms looks to be just after sunset. That timing will prevent from these storms increasing in severity and the biggest threat will be heavy rain with lightning. This is likely the first round.

There will be a lot of breaks from rain, but a few more boundaries are expected to pass overhead Friday. Rain comes along these boundaries in the morning and afternoon. It’s unlikely that we get any severe weather from these boundaries, but if enough instability finds itself around Rochester, we could see some gusty winds ahead of these storms. Highs Friday get to the middle and upper 70s. This entire system should behave enough to move out by Saturday, but a slowdown could keep showers as a threat into the weekend. This is unlikely.

The most likely outcome will be morning clouds Saturday that make way for afternoon sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and it will be breezy with gusts over 20 mph. High pressure pushes in Sunday and we expect a gorgeous finish to the weekend with clear skies and highs around 80°. This high pressure shifts east and a warmer track is expected for next week. Mid 80s Monday and we should avoid rain for one more day. A boundary approaches Tuesday to bring a few showers and thunderstorms. Model output is hinting at some real heat next week, afternoon highs potentially nearing 90°.

~ News 8 Weather Team

