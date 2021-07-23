Cancel
Show Low, AZ

Seth Nadel

WMI Central
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on 11-07-1946 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Isaac David Nadel & Frances Nadel (Sofman), Seth and his older brother Ira Bruce Nadel grew up in Rahway, New Jersey. Seth graduated from Lowell Technological Institute in Lowell, Massachusetts, and on 06-01-1970 he joined the U.S. Treasury Department as a Special Agent with the U.S. Customs Service. Signing on in Boston, Massachusetts, Seth transferred to San Diego, California where he was assigned as one of the first Air Marshals traveling on board international flights around the world. Seth also conducted training for foreign governments as part of the Cabinet Committee on International Narcotics Control and from 1975-1977 he led missions to Israel, Guam, Tinian, Saipan, and Military Customs.

