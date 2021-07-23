Cancel
Apache County, AZ

Flooding in AC; weather service says more to come

By RT Lynch Justice Reporter
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST JOHNS — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Northern Arizona Thursday through Saturday. According to an advisory dated July 21, Kim Farrell of that agency posted an alert that an expected increase in rain and thunderstorms has elevated the threat of flash flooding especially over the area including recently burned areas. The alert stated that that creeks and streams “will see a quicker response due to recent rainfall.”

