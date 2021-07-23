Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Show Low, AZ

John Reidhead

WMI Central
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 17TH day of July, John Henry Reidhead, went to be with the angels on high and his Heavenly Father in the glorious clouds of Heaven. John was born October 18, 1966 in Show Low, Arizona. John is survived by his mother, Delma Juanita Reidhead and father, Bruce Odell Reidhead as well as his four siblings: Joey, Lori, Clifford , and Toby; John also had four children: Jerry (Riah) , Shyanne (Dallin), Josh and Jake. As time progressed he was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: We We, Ro Ro, J Money, Goose Goose and new baby on her way and all his many nieces and nephews that loved him most…

www.wmicentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Show Low, AZ
Obituaries
State
Arizona State
City
Show Low, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Odell#N 9th St#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lindsey Graham tests positive for Covid-19 and has had ‘flu-like symptoms’ despite being vaccinated

CNN — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” but said that he now has only “mild symptoms” and is very glad he had been vaccinated because “without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Pelosi struggle with end of eviction ban

President Biden and congressional Democrats are locked in a stalemate over who bears responsibility for extending a federal eviction ban that lapsed Sunday. Millions of Americans are facing homelessness after a push to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s eviction ban collapsed Friday in a mess of Democratic finger-pointing.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy