John Reidhead

On the 17TH day of July, John Henry Reidhead, went to be with the angels on high and his Heavenly Father in the glorious clouds of Heaven. John was born October 18, 1966 in Show Low, Arizona. John is survived by his mother, Delma Juanita Reidhead and father, Bruce Odell Reidhead as well as his four siblings: Joey, Lori, Clifford , and Toby; John also had four children: Jerry (Riah) , Shyanne (Dallin), Josh and Jake. As time progressed he was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: We We, Ro Ro, J Money, Goose Goose and new baby on her way and all his many nieces and nephews that loved him most…