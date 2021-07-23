Cancel
Navajo County, AZ

Another dead horse found in NC

By RT Lynch Justice Reporter
WMI Central
 10 days ago

NAVAJO COUNTY — The USDA Forest Service is investigating another deceased horse reportedly found near Porter Mountain Road on the Lakeside Ranger District. The remains are described as “believed to have come from private property,” according to a July 19 press release from Public Affairs Officer Jeffrey Todd of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. It is still unconfirmed whether the animal was not a wild horse; rather, one that was privately owned. The cause of death has not yet been determined, either.

