SCLT presents musical Friday, Saturday at SHS
The Silver Creek Little Theater is presenting the musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 2 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Snowflake High School. Set in 1850s in the Oregon territory, this musical comedy follows the rowdy Pontipee brothers and their unconventional ways to secure brides. The story begins with the eldest brother, Adam, and his short pursuit to gain the favor of spunky Milly. She soon finds that she married into a family with six rowdy brothers-in-law. Milly’s attempts to marry off the brothers make for a toe-tapping, knee-slapping good time.www.wmicentral.com
