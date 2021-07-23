Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

U.S. equity funds see biggest outflow in six weeks -Lipper

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. equity funds recorded a large net outflow in the week to July 21, as rising COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus revived fears of renewed shutdowns and an economic slowdown. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold a net $10.4 billion in U.S....

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Funds#U S#Equities#Outflow#Reuters#Refinitiv Lipper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsrock947.com

Japan’s biggest bank MUFG doubles quarterly profit as credit costs drop

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan’s largest lender by assets, on Monday reported that first-quarter net profit doubled year on year as credit-related costs dropped sharply. MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley, reported profit of 383.1 billion yen ($3.49 billion)...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Peru currency hits record low, bonds fall on finance ministry vacuum

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Peru's currency tumbled to a record low on its largest daily decline in over seven years after new President Pedro Castillo appointed a member of his Marxist party as prime minister and did not yet name a finance minister, leaving the direction of policy and the economy uncertain.
StocksMountain Mail

U.S. equities finish slightly higher

U.S. equities finished slightly higher, helped by solid corporate fundamentals and an unchanged Fed policy stance. Corporate earnings continue to come in strong, with results from technology heavyweights surprising to the upside, helping the Nasdaq outperform. Chinese equities were modestly lower following the 13 percent sell-off over the last three...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,318 shares.The stock last traded at $60.12 and had previously closed at $60.76. The business has...
Markets985theriver.com

Beijing crackdown spurs $2.6 billion Chinese equity outflow this week-IIF

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s equity markets suffered outflows of $600 million on Tuesday after bleeding $2 billion on Monday, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. “These are very weak figures compared to the first half of 2021, when monthly inflows averaged $5.8 billion,” said Jonathan Fortun Vargas, economist at...
StocksCoinDesk

Bitcoin Investment Products See 3rd Week of Outflows

Investors pulled money out of digital-asset funds as bitcoin dipped below $30,000 last week, according to a report by CoinShares. Outflows coincided with negative sentiment that preceded a near-24% price jump in bitcoin over the past seven days. Monday’s crypto price rally – bitcoin jumped above $38,000 – could encourage...
Stockswtvbam.com

Asia equities tick up, as investors look to the U.S.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian equity markets rose cautiously Tuesday, after touching year to date lows the day before, with traders keeping at least half an eye on the United States where major companies report earnings and the Federal Reserve meets on policy this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Crypto Investment Products Saw $28 Million Worth of Outflows Last Week

The crypto market saw a strong rebound on Monday as the overall market cap of digital currencies jumped by more than $150 billion in the last 24 hours. However, the latest data from CoinShares, Europe’s leading digital asset management firm, shows that crypto investment products saw significant outflows during the last seven days.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BGI.UN) is pleased to announce its at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") to allow the Fund to issue units of the Fund (the "Units") having an aggregate sale price of up to $25,000,000 to the public from time to time, at the discretion of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (the "Manager"). Any Units issued will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or any other marketplace in Canada on which the Units are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.
Businessaithority.com

Five Elms Closes $780 Million Growth Equity Fund V

Five Elms Capital, a leading global growth private equity firm 100% focused on investing in world class B2B software, announced the closing of Five Elms V with $780 million in capital commitments. Five Elms V will target equity investments between $5 and $75 million. The new fund received strong support...
Forbes

Thriving U.S. Equity Markets Could Be Ripe For A Pullback

The currently ebullient macro and stock market environment likely will give way to a period of slower, yet still robust, economic and earnings growth powerful enough to prolong the bull market. However, unease over U.S. Federal Reserve policy and an inflation scare may keep equities range-bound near term. In other...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. private equity fund Lone Star lays off majority of Asia staff -sources

HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Texas-based private equity firm Lone Star Funds has laid off most of its investment team in Asia outside Japan in a major retreat from the region, three people familiar with the situation told Reuters. The firm let go of around 25 investment professionals in its...
MarketsCoinDesk

Investors Crawl Back to Ether Funds as Bitcoin Outflows Rise

Minor outflows were seen in bitcoin investment products totaling $7 million last week, which coincided with slowing trading volumes, according to CoinShares. “In recent weeks there has been a regional divide in bitcoin inflows, with North American providers seeing consistent inflows while their European counterparts have continued to see outflows, suggesting a geographic divergence in sentiment is present.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's bearish PMI, virus cases hit yuan; more policy easing expected

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended its decline on Monday after it posted a second month of losses in July, with sentiment dampened by disappointing economic data and investor worries over spreading domestic COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4660 per dollar, 58 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4602. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4640 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders said markets were expecting more monetary and fiscal stimulus in coming months after both official and private factory activity surveys suggested a slowdown in the Chinese economy, while local coronavirus outbreaks added to uncertainty over the uneven economic recovery. Factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in over a year, a business survey showed on Monday. "We maintain our expectation of more supportive fiscal policy especially from on-budget spending and government bond issuance, and also continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in Q4 this year," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note. Other financial institutions including ING, OCBC Bank and Pinpoint Asset Management also saw the possibility of a further reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), while HSBC and Nomura said targeted support would be more likely. The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it as a fine-tuning liquidity move. The ruling Communist Party's top decision-making body said on Friday that China would stick with its current economic policies in the second half of the year, maintaining an accommodative stance amid an uneven domestic recovery and global uncertainty. "The bottom line of monetary policy is to ensure ample liquidity with targeted support to SMEs and enterprises in need," ANZ said in a note. Higher liquidity should theoretically put downside pressure on the currency, but improving economic fundamentals should support the yuan in the long run, traders said. They added that concerns about the domestic economic recovery in the second half of this year weighed on the FX market on Monday morning. A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan was likely to continue range trading ahead of this week's U.S. jobs data that could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of stimulus. The greenback held just above a one-month low, with the global dollar index falling to 92.08 at midday from the previous close of 92.108. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4678 per dollar by midday. The yuan market at 0342 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.466 6.4602 -0.09% Spot yuan 6.4653 6.462 -0.05% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.39 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.08 92.108 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4678 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6417 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Community Policy