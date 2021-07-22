Class of 1966 had its kicks

Hong Kong (CNN) — The head of the Women's Tennis Association has cast doubt on an email claiming to be from Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, saying it only raises further concerns for her safety. China's state-owned television broadcaster CGTN released the email, purportedly from Peng, in the early hours...
One day after the prosecution rested its case, one of the men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery took the stand to testify. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery in February 2020, walked the courtroom through his version of the minutes before the 25-year-old unarmed Black man was killed, calling it a "life-or-death situation."
Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial are beginning their third day of deliberations Thursday morning, after completing a second day of deliberations on Wednesday without reaching a verdict. They spent about 45 minutes on Wednesday reviewing video evidence from the case, and issues surrounding the video prompted the defense to...
Two of the three men convicted of 1965 killing civil rights leader Malcolm X will soon be exonerated, Manhattan's district attorney announced Wednesday. After a 22-month investigation, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. found that authorities withheld evidence in the trial of Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, the New York Times reported. Both men spent over two decades in prison for a crime they vowed they did not commit.
(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday lamented new data showing American drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 annually for the first time, saying that "we cannot overlook this epidemic of loss, which has touched families and communities across the country." More than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in the...
Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison. Chansley, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official...
(CNN) — Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today at 4 p.m. CT unless Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt grants him clemency. Even as the clock is winding down, the Republican governor has still not said whether he will accept a recommendation from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which voted 3-1 on November 1 to commute Jones' sentence to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
More than 10,000 striking John Deere workers will go back to work after approving a new agreement that union leadership called a landmark deal. Workers at 14 Deere & Co. locations have been on strike since Oct. 14 after the union overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer that would’ve delivered 5 percent raises to some workers and 6 percent to others.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden asked the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday to investigate "anti-consumer" behavior by oil and gas companies and whether it's a reason for the soaring gas prices across the country. Biden’s letter to Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, claims “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by...
