When Derek Trucks was 9 years old, he picked up a guitar for the first time. Within a few years, he was playing live with Bob Dylan. “I was probably 11 or 12,” recalls the former guitar prodigy, now 42, speaking on the phone from the Jacksonville, Fla., home he shares with wife and bandmate Susan Tedeschi. “My first solo band had been booked to open shows for him, and maybe he snuck in and watched a set. The last night we were with him, he asked me to sit in for a handful of tunes. Right time, right place.”