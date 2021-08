Bill & Ted Face The Music released at home last year, and Alex Winter explained how the creative team came to that decision. Over the last year and change, we’ve all seen what the health situation has done to the entertainment industry and beyond. A lot of companies had some serious decisions on their hands when it came to theatrical releases. A couple of films like Tenet decided to make a go of it and quickly found out that things were not back to normal. Other family movies went the VOD route and saw big returns. Winter said on Twitter that they weighed all their options and decided to forgo the big theatrical release in favor of at-home. In the team’s estimation, it just wasn’t worth the risk. (Especially when the possibility of having the movie pushed again for some other reason loomed in the background.) The star is always thoughtful on Twitter and provided some insight into how these decisions get made.