Jets Assistant Gregg Knapp Dead Following Bicycle Accident

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJets' assistant coach dies days after being struck by car while biking. New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp died Thursday of injuries suffered in an accident when he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle Saturday near his home in California.

