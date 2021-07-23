Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mel’s Diner playlist: “Shoes”

By Mel Fisher
wfpk.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was sort of a “Footwear Friday” on today’s edition of Mel’s Diner, as Mel took your requests for your favorite songs that reference any sort of shoe in the title!. While all of your outstanding requests wouldn’t fit into one hour, here’s a playlist of everything that played– plus some extras…

wfpk.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Footwear#Mel S Diner#Wfpk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Small Businesssportswar.com

Time to visit Alex's Shoe Repair at Hilltop

I'll probably give them a nice brush & polish before sending them in. ** -- EDGEMAN 07/20/2021 8:52PM. The only brand of work boots I ever wore in all my years of working in... -- Major Kong 07/20/2021 4:26PM. And possibly one of the only brands with its own Victrola...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Tyla

People Are Mocking Balenciaga's £770 'Dad Shoes'

Twitter has been mocking a pair of expensive Balenciaga trainers, comparing them to 'dad shoes'. The designer brand's latest sneakers are an eye watering $1,050 (£770) but Twitter users have rinsed the shoes, likening them to high street footwear brands. Over on the website, the shoes are described as “a...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Britney Spears’ Former Manager Leaks Alleged Voicemails: ‘My Father Has Threatened Me Several Times’

Britney Spears' ex-manager has released a handful of private voicemails that allegedly contain audio of the pop star condemning her conservatorship in no uncertain terms. Sam Lufti, who claims to have managed the "Toxic" singer between 2007 and 2008, reportedly leaked four voicemails he received from Spears. The voicemails, which were leaked in a series of Instagram posts, reportedly date back to 2009.
Lifestylehot967fm.com

Horoscope Monday – 8/2

First week of August how is it going to turn out! Find out from Harmony Hunter! Check out your latest horoscopes!. Aries – You can help sort out problems that friends are facing. Don’t be too eager to spend what’s left over; more unexpected expenses are evident. Remember that no one can walk through your door if there’s someone standing in the doorway.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I stood there holding my baby as she sent me pictures of an ultrasound. I was speechless. But deep down I knew.’: Mom’s breathtaking journey adopting 2 newborns only 4 months apart

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was 6 weeks old, I went to have an ultrasound for tummy issues and they noticed my ovaries were not hooked up right. The doctor at the time felt it would be best to remove them completely. When I was 13 years old, I found out I would never be able to have children. It was then that I started researching adoption. As I grew older my biggest fear was to have to someday tell a prospective spouse that I would never be able to birth our children. Then I met Jason. He was a single dad to 2 wonderful little boys and we fell head over heels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy