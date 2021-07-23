On The Hill 5k at St. Meinrad Archabbey

(OLNEY) Registration is now open for the 2021 Father Jerry 5K coming up Saturday morning, August 21st, starting at 8:00 at Musgrove Park in Olney. All ages are welcome to take part with registered runners and walkers to received an awesome t-shirt, post race overall and age group awards, and post race snacks and drinks. The Early Bird registrations will be entered into a prize drawing for those that sign up by 7:00 this coming Sunday night, July 25th. The guaranteed t-shirt cutoff date is Sunday night, August 1st, at 11:00. Thanks to a grant from the Carrie Winter Trust, the first 125 Richland County youth that register can take part free of charge. It’s a $20 fee for the 5K Run/Walk and $10 for the Fun Run. To register, go to the Annual Father Jerry 5K Facebook page online, or logon to www.getmeregistered.com/FatherJerry5K. Net proceeds from the event go to help fund new cross country and track uniforms, plus purchase new equipment for St. Joseph School athletes.