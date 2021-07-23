Cancel
On The Hill 5k at St. Meinrad Archabbey

duboiscountyherald.com
 10 days ago

Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an in-person and virtual On the Hill 5K walk/run on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Registration is now open for the event. Registration is $20 per person before September 1, and $25 after. The fee for kids ages 15 and under is $10 each. The race will provide a free t-shirt for all registered participants, two water stations, and refreshments at the finish line.

