Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making

By Andy Krauss
KLTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M are using quantum mechanics in an effort to help self-driving vehicles model the human decision-making process. Researchers say the mathematics of quantum mechanics is well-suited to describe the human cognition process. They’re working on an algorithm to model that. Vinod Gehlot...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Quantum Mechanics#Human Brain#Mathematics#Texas A M#Kbtx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Mind and matter: Modeling the human brain with machine learning

We all like to think that we know ourselves best, but given that our brain activity is largely governed by our subconscious mind, it is probably our brain that knows us better. While this is only a hypothesis, researchers from Japan have already proposed a content recommendation system that assumes this to be true. Essentially, such a system makes use of its user's brain signals (acquired using, say, an MRI scan) when exposed to a particular content and eventually, by exploring various users and contents, builds up a general model of brain activity.
ScienceEurekAlert

New quantum research gives insights into how quantum light can be mastered

Los Alamos, N.M., July 21, 2021--A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory propose that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Quantum machine learning achieves advantage in IBM research

In a new paper by IBM, quantum machine learning was able to discern patterns where classical computers missed the signal in the noise. Quantum computing is a field full of promise but has yet to prove many of its supposed advantages. IBM is confident that quantum advantage will come to fruition but is still working away to establish the proof in the pudding.
Sciencesciencex.com

Can consciousness be explained by quantum physics? Research is closer to finding out

They claimed that the brain's neuronal system forms an intricate network and that the consciousness this produces should obey the rules of quantum mechanics—the theory that determines how tiny particles like electrons move around. This, they argue, could explain the mysterious complexity of human consciousness. Penrose and Hameroff were met...
ComputersAPS physics

Low-Depth Mechanisms for Quantum Optimization

One of the major application areas of interest for both near-term and fault-tolerant quantum computers is the optimization of classical objective functions. In this work, we develop intuitive constructions for a large class of these algorithms based on connections to simple dynamics of quantum systems, quantum walks, and classical continuous relaxations. We focus on developing a language and tools connected with kinetic energy on a graph for understanding the physical mechanisms of success and failure to guide algorithmic improvement. This physical language, in combination with uniqueness results related to unitarity, allow us to identify some potential pitfalls from kinetic energy fundamentally opposing the goal of optimization. This is connected to effects from wavefunction confinement, phase randomization, and shadow defects lurking in the objective far away from the ideal solution. As an example, we explore the surprising deficiency of many quantum methods in solving uncoupled spin problems and how this is both predictive of performance on some more complex systems while immediately suggesting simple resolutions. Further examination of canonical problems like the Hamming ramp or bush of implications show that entanglement can be strictly detrimental to performance results from the underlying mechanism of solution in approaches like the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). Kinetic energy and graph Laplacian perspectives provide new insights to common initialization and optimal solutions in QAOA as well as new methods for more effective layerwise training. Connections to classical methods of continuous extensions, homotopy methods, and iterated rounding suggest new directions for research in quantum optimization. Throughout, we unveil many pitfalls and mechanisms in quantum optimization using a physical perspective, which aim to spur the development of novel quantum optimization algorithms and refinements.
Physicsarxiv.org

A Quantum Mechanics Conservation of Energy Equation for Stationary States with Real Valued Wave Functions

Many-body quantum-mechanical stationary states that have real valued wavefunctions are shown to satisfy a classical conservation of energy equation with a kinetic energy function. The terms in the equation depend on the probability distribution, and, in addition, pressure and velocity functions, but these functions also depend on the probability distribution. There are two possible directions of the velocity that satisfy the energy equation. A linear momentum function is defined that integrates to zero, and this property is consistent with the expectation value of the linear momentum for stationary states with real-valued wave functions. The energy equation is integrated to obtain a version of the well known energy equation involving reduced density matrices, where the kinetic energy functional of the one-particle density matrix is replaced by a function of the electron density and a velocity function. Also, the noninteracting kinetic energy functional from the Hohenberg--Kohn theorem is given as an explicit functional of the orbital densities. For the purpose of describing the behavior of particles in a stationary state, a model based on the energy equation is constructed. The model is evaluated for the two different velocity directions using the grounds state of the particle in a one-dimensional box and the hydrogen atom. For one velocity direction, equations of motions with contradictory properties are obtained, and, in the other, an unstable system is found. A discussion is given with suggestions of additional elements that might improve the model.
Wildlifecaliforniaagnet.com

New Research Demystifies Evolution of Defense Mechanisms in Plants

A cabbage looper munches the leaves of an Arabidopsis plant. To deter such predators, plants have evolved specialized metabolites as a defense mechanism, but the complexity of the factors driving the development of these metabolites has historically not been well understood – until now. Immobile organisms, plants have needed to...
IndustryEurekAlert

DOE announces $73 million for research to advance quantum science and technology

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects announced today will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology-- critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

From Quantum Field Theory to Quantum Mechanics

We construct the algebra of operators acting on the Hilbert spaces of Quantum Mechanics for systems of $N$ identical particles from the field operators acting in the Fock space of Quantum Field Theory by providing the explicit relation between the position and momentum operators acting in the former spaces and the field operators acting on the latter. This is done in the context of the non-interacting Klein-Gordon field. It may not be possible to extend the procedure to interacting field theories since it relies crucially on particle number conservation. We find it nevertheless important that such an explicit relation can be found at least for free fields. It also comes out that whatever statistics the field operators obey (either commuting or anticommuting), the position and momentum operators obey commutation relations. The construction of position operators raises the issue of localizability of particles in Relativistic Quantum Mechanics, as the position operator for a single particle turns out to be the Newton-Wigner position operator. We make some clarifications on the interpretation of Newton-Wigner localized states and we consider the transformation properties of position operators under Lorentz transformations, showing that they do not transform as tensors, rather in a manner that preserves the canonical commutation relations.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Researchers create powerful quantum source with meta-lens array

(Nanowerk News) Researchers for the first time have demonstrated a quantum light source based on a meta-lens array. The approach offers a promising platform for both high-dimensional photon entanglement and the coherent control of multiple photons, making it suitable for advancing quantum technologies for secure communication, computing, and other applications.
Sciencefamunews.com

FAMU researchers aim to make new ceramic nanomaterial production safer and expand use for batteries, medicine and more

Scientists at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering will collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and other institutions on a multi-disciplinary National Science Foundation (NSF) study on the novel class of 2D nanomaterials. Natalie Arnett, Ph.D., an associate professor in the college’s Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, leads...
WildlifeNews-Medical.net

Bacteria use a 'sense of touch' mechanism to navigate on surfaces

Many disease-causing bacteria such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa crawl on surfaces through a walk-like motility known as "twitching". Nanometers-wide filaments called type IV pili are known to power twitching, but scientists ignore which sensory signals coordinate the microbes' movements. Now, EPFL researchers have found that Pseudomonas bacteria use a mechanism similar...
Wildlifedoctorslounge.com

Cats Might Be Purrfect Model for Human Genetics Research

Last Updated: July 29, 2021. THURSDAY, July 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Dogs may be man's best friend, but cats may hold critical keys to humans' health. Our feline friends have the potential to become a valuable model for genetic research, because their genome is similar to that of people, according to Leslie Lyons of the Feline Genetics Laboratory at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedagadget.com

Heart Model Simulates Mechanical Load on Cardiac Tissues

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, along with collaborators in the Netherlands, have developed a heart model consisting of engineered cardiac muscle tissue that is attached to an elastic material. The design allows the team to mimic the mechanical forces experienced by heart tissue in the body, which should provide them with more accurate data when using the model to replicate disease or study the effects of various treatments. The design may eventually lead to new ways of more accurately recreating heart muscle tissue in the lab, which could function as replacement tissue for cardiac disease patients.
Texas Statefox44news.com

Baylor researchers using mechanical horse to help autistic children

WACO, Texas – Baylor University researchers are in the midst of a two-year long study of using a mechanical horse to help children with autism improve their motor and social skills. They call the horse the “Miracolt” – and say with a few weeks of riding it, autistic children can...
Sciencearxiv.org

Improved quantum error correction using soft information

The typical model for measurement noise in quantum error correction is to randomly flip the binary measurement outcome. In experiments, measurements yield much richer information - e.g., continuous current values, discrete photon counts - which is then mapped into binary outcomes by discarding some of this information. In this work, we consider methods to incorporate all of this richer information, typically called soft information, into the decoding of quantum error correction codes, and in particular the surface code. We describe how to modify both the Minimum Weight Perfect Matching and Union-Find decoders to leverage soft information, and demonstrate these soft decoders outperform the standard (hard) decoders that can only access the binary measurement outcomes. Moreover, we observe that the soft decoder achieves a threshold 25\% higher than any hard decoder for phenomenological noise with Gaussian soft measurement outcomes. We also introduce a soft measurement error model with amplitude damping, in which measurement time leads to a trade-off between measurement resolution and additional disturbance of the qubits. Under this model we observe that the performance of the surface code is very sensitive to the choice of the measurement time - for a distance-19 surface code, a five-fold increase in measurement time can lead to a thousand-fold increase in logical error rate. Moreover, the measurement time that minimizes the physical error rate is distinct from the one that minimizes the logical performance, pointing to the benefits of jointly optimizing the physical and quantum error correction layers.
ComputersHPCwire

Yale Researchers Combining 2 Approaches to Advance Quantum Computing

July 26, 2021 — Quantum computers hold the potential to out-perform all conventional computing systems. Two promising physical implementations for the storage and manipulation of quantum information are the electromagnetic modes of superconducting circuits and the spins of small numbers of electrons trapped in semiconductor quantum dots. A team of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy