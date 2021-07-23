Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners Move To SEC 'Almost Done'

By Matt Galatzan
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 10 days ago

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners have always been two of the most powerful and influential programs in college sports.

And now, they are on the verge of creating yet another seismic shift in the landscape of the major sports, with the Longhorns and their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners reportedly on the verge of closing a deal to join the Southeastern Conference.

"They've been working on this for a minimum of 6 months, and the A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn't told about it," a source told Kirk Bohls of the Austin American Statesman.

According to Bohl's report, the move could be completed in as little as a week's time.

Bohl's report is the latest, yet perhaps the most definitive statement, in a line of clues that have led to this point for Texas and Oklahoma over the last 48 hours.

The circus began at SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning, when the Houston Chronicle broke the initial story about the Longhorns and Sooners contacting the SEC about a potential move.

Then, on Thursday morning, the two schools informed the Big 12 of their intentions not to renew their media contracts with the conference, which were set to expire in 2025.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27f95m_0b5lQ8tw00

Just hours later, the Big 12 powerhouses took it one step further, opting to skip a Big 12 conference call on Thursday night, which was meant to discuss the potential move.

The potential re-alignment, which would increase the size of the SEC from 14 to 16 teams, would also reunite the Longhorns and the Sooners with former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri, who left to join the SEC after the 2011 season.

On the SEC front, the only things standing in the way are those former Big 12 members, Texas A&M and Missouri, who are the only schools that appear to be attempting to block the move.

And Without any meaningful incentive to offer to either school in the discussion to this point, however, Texas and Oklahoma also hold all of the leverage on the Big 12 side -- making this move seemingly a matter of when, and not if.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
248
Followers
586
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Missouri State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Texas Longhorns#The Oklahoma Sooners#Sec Media Days#The Houston Chronicle#Texas A M#The Longhorns Country#Longhornscountry Com#Fan Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Southeastern Conference
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Politicssaturdaydownsouth.com

Conference realignment: Report reveals where West Virginia could land if it leaves Big 12

The future of the Big 12 is highly uncertain as it begins to look like Oklahoma and Texas will leave the conference to join the SEC. Reports have ranged from the Big 12 potentially merging with the Pac-12, Kansas reaching out to the Big Ten, the Big 12 looking to add new teams from conferences such as the ACC and the AAC turning the tables and looking to poach from the Big 12 leftovers.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

It's Official: SEC Votes in Oklahoma, Texas

It’s a new day for Oklahoma. The Sooners locked arms with arch-rival Texas on Thursday and took one giant leap for college football as the newest members of the Southeastern Conference. SEC presidents and chancellors voted 14-0 Thursday to admit the Sooners and Longhorns. A timeline for the transition to...
College SportsTexas Monthly

The Texas Conference: A Plan to Save College Football in Our State

With Texas and Oklahoma joining Texas A&M in the SEC, the remaining schools in the Big 12 have been left in the lurch. For fans of Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech, this means the terrifying prospect of deciding whether loyalty to the Big 12 is the best play, or if it would be better to heed to the siren call of conference realignment and seek membership in the ACC or Pac-12.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Ohio State will move to the SEC

All this week, LGHL writers will be bring you articles focusing on their biggest and boldest predictions. Check out all of our “Bold Predictions” articles throughout the week HERE. Whether you disagree, let us know what you think in the comments below and on Twitter @Landgrant33. Full disclosure: I’ve been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy