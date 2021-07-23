Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners Move To SEC 'Almost Done'

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners have always been two of the most powerful and influential programs in college sports.

And now, they are on the verge of creating yet another seismic shift in the landscape of the major sports, with the Longhorns and their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners reportedly on the verge of closing a deal to join the Southeastern Conference.

"They've been working on this for a minimum of 6 months, and the A&M leadership was left out of discussions and wasn't told about it," a source told Kirk Bohls of the Austin American Statesman.

According to Bohl's report, the move could be completed in as little as a week's time.

Bohl's report is the latest, yet perhaps the most definitive statement, in a line of clues that have led to this point for Texas and Oklahoma over the last 48 hours.

The circus began at SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning, when the Houston Chronicle broke the initial story about the Longhorns and Sooners contacting the SEC about a potential move.

Then, on Thursday morning, the two schools informed the Big 12 of their intentions not to renew their media contracts with the conference, which were set to expire in 2025.

Just hours later, the Big 12 powerhouses took it one step further, opting to skip a Big 12 conference call on Thursday night, which was meant to discuss the potential move.

The potential re-alignment, which would increase the size of the SEC from 14 to 16 teams, would also reunite the Longhorns and the Sooners with former Big 12 foes Texas A&M and Missouri, who left to join the SEC after the 2011 season.

On the SEC front, the only things standing in the way are those former Big 12 members, Texas A&M and Missouri, who are the only schools that appear to be attempting to block the move.

And Without any meaningful incentive to offer to either school in the discussion to this point, however, Texas and Oklahoma also hold all of the leverage on the Big 12 side -- making this move seemingly a matter of when, and not if.

